Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Shereé Whitfield lashes out at Drew Sidora for throwing bone at friend

Shereé Whitfield lashed out at Drew Sidora for her behavior including throwing a dog bone at her friend on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

‘I was addressing the dog that was barking in my ear,’ said Drew, 37, referring to Sheree’s friend Fatum Alford.

‘I’m throwing tomatoes at this b**** because she’s whack,’ Sheree, 52, said.

‘What are you saying?’ Drew said. ‘You’re not making any sense.’

‘I’m saying shut up,’ Sheree said.

‘It’s your birthday girl,’ Drew said. ‘Stay cute.’

‘This b**** is looking for my attention,’ Sheree said in a confessional. ‘Because we see she’s not getting it at home.’

‘She proceeded to get a detective to run me and my husband,’ Drew said.

Kenya Moore, 51, said in a confessional that Drew loves to fight.

‘Drew has a sign on the side of the road ”will fight for free just tell me where”,’ Kenya said.

Sheree then pointed out to everyone that Drew was always arguing with them.

‘Every time we have a sit down, she’s arguing with somebody,’ Sheree said. ‘You always feel like you have got to make things about you.’

Sheree said the drama was all started by Drew’s assistant. Drew told her that she wasn’t remembering things right.

‘I mean, as you are getting older, maybe you just don’t remember and that’s fine, honey,’ Drew said.

‘B****, old and cold,’ Sheree said. ‘That’s my mother f***in story, b****!’ Old and cold. You better hope you look like this when you get my age.’

‘You came real tough today,’ Drew said.

Kandi Burruss, 46, said after all that she would love for Drew to sing happy birthday to Sheree.

‘I’m not using my voice to sing,’ Drew said.

‘Never mind she ain’t going to sing,’ Sheree said. ‘She’s going to be petty on my birthday.’

Drew then turned around and sang Happy Birthday to Sheree.

‘Thank you Drew!’ Sheree said.

Show newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, 37, then instructed the group on her rules for Jamaica so they could actually have a successful trip together. She said there would be no standoffs, everyone should have water friendly hair and that no one should bring any props.

‘I can’t promise that one,’ Drew said.

‘I really need you on your best behavior,’ Sanya said.

When the season 14 episode opened, Kandi and her husband Todd hosted a surprise birthday party for their six-year-old son Ace. They hired a video gaming truck for the party. Kenya asked at the party about security and about the person who had previously shown up at their house gate.

‘You guys should just get an off duty police officer that sits at the entrance,’ Kenya said. ‘That’s what Cardi B has. She lives about a mile down the street from me.’

Kandi told them that she was devastated that she had to shut her play Thoughts Of A Colored Man down because of the new wave of Omicron.

‘It hit the cast,’ Kandi said.

In a confessional, Kandi broke down crying saying that she did everything to make the show a success.

‘You feel like you failed,’ Kandi said. ‘It was more of trying to even the playing field for African Americans who are creators and want to be on Broadway.’

‘I’m sorry,’ Kenya said.

Drew said she hoped there wouldn’t be drama on the Jamaica trip.

Shereé and Sanya visited Marlo Hampton, 46, at her boutique. Marlo said after the last girls trip that she was disappointed in Kandi.

‘Kandi has shown who she is,’ Marlo said.

Sanya said she wanted everyone to bring a plus one on the Jamaica trip and then called Kenya to tell her it was a couples trip.

‘Goodbye, girl I’m tired of this,’ Kenya said, hanging up on her.

‘She feels she’s queen B,’ Marlo said.

Kandi said she didn’t understand why Sanya was pushing the couple’s trip idea especially with Kenya going through a divorce.

‘No, don’t single me out,’ Kenya said.

‘That s*** ain’t cool,’ Sanya said.

Marlo went to see a parenting coach, Dr. Tart.

‘It’s so hard for me because I never planned on having children because I didn’t want to be a mother like my mother,’ Marlo said in a confessional.

Marlo immediately started sobbing in the session. She explained that she had custody of her nephews because their mother was incarcerated. She said she felt like they just take everything for granted. Dr. Tart recommended having positive family meetings each week and setting a schedule.

Kandi and Todd spent time in their house with their children Ace, Riley, 19, and Kaela, 25. Kandi told them that they were going to be working on establishing trusts for them.

‘I would rather give out sums in different stages of your life,’ Todd said. ‘So instead of giving it all to you, it’s spread out and you are able to have financial wealth throughout your whole life.’

Todd told them it was his dream to teach them to be self-sufficient.

‘If you get my money, it’s a bonus,’ Todd said.

Todd got mad when his daughters told him he was more focused on business.

‘Them ungrateful kids!’ Todd said as he walked off.

Later, Todd spoke to Kandi about the meeting with their daughters.

‘They are very entitled,’ Todd said.

Kandi said she had been down with the play closing. She said that one of the producers reached out to see if she would be interested in being a producer on another Broadway show.

‘I think you jump on it,’ Todd said.

Sanya decided to also celebrate Sheree’s birthday at her house and decorated her house with balloons.

Drew said in a confessional that she was not happy she had to travel so far to go to Sanya’s house.

‘I should have booked a flight, a helicopter, a train,’ Drew said. ‘She’s not in Atlanta. You do know that, right?’

Kenya walked in and ignored Marlo.

‘It’s always been really easy for me to ignore Marlo because she’s irrelevant,’ Kenya said in a confessional.

Sanya gave Kenya a tour of her house.

‘I love the neighborhood,’ Kenya said. ‘I mean I had to pack a small lunch to get here.’

Sanya then confronted her on why she hung up on her.

‘Don’t hang up on me,’ Sanya said. ‘We ain’t playing that.’

Kenya said she used to let so much stuff slide, but that now she won’t.

‘It was just very off putting and your tone was very condescending,’ Kenya said.

Jamaica bound: Sanya invited all the women to join her in Jamaica and went over the rules

‘I want to apologize to you,’ Sanya said. ‘That’s not the kind of friend I am.’

‘I appreciate that,’ Kenya said.

Kandi, Sheree and Drew were not impressed with Sanya’s party.

‘I need a whole tin of rum punch to wash down this dry a** food!’ Kandi said in a confessional.

‘The fact that she does not have white meat chicken, no bartender and a photo booth that doesn’t work,’ Sheree said.

‘This isn’t how you throw a party for your friends,’ Drew said in a confessional. ‘Where is the bartender? Do we have a chef?’

Kenya and Drew went to get some wine.

‘I don’t do twist tops,’ Kenya said laughing.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta will return next Sunday on Bravo.