Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Shereé Whitfield gets relationship advice from former inmate Apollo Nida

Shereé Whitfield asked Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida for relationship advice on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta on Bravo.

The 52-year-old reality star reached out to Apollo, 43, because he knew her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams and because they both had similar experiences.

Apollo met her at a coffee shop and shared that he was still bitter about how he was treated by Phaedra when he had his legal troubles.

‘When my ex left me, she left me basically to die,’ Apollo said. ‘Phaedra left me to basically rot.’

Apollo said Phaedra wasn’t at either his sentencing or at his self-surrendering when he went to prison.

‘Basically not allowing me to see my children,’ Apollo said. ‘It was a lot.’

‘It was cold-hearted,’ he added.

Sheree explained her relationship with Tyrone. She said when he was in prison they talked about everything but when he got out it was different.

‘I really thought I was going to be with the man for the rest of my life,’ Sheree said.

Shereé explained about how Tyrone ghosted her and stood her up at a restaurant.

‘I was so f***ing devastated,’ Sheree said. ‘It was f***ing humiliating.’

Apollo said he saw guys in jail juggle multiple women. Sheree said she called Tyrone months after he stood her up and that he just started texting and calling her.

‘That’s going to mess up everything that you are doing,’ Apollo said.

Shereé asked Apollo to be one of her models for her fashion show and he agreed.

The season 14 episode titled It’s Expensive to Be She opened with Kandi Burruss, 46, taking her six-year-old son Ace to acting class.

Marlo Hampton, 46, also was preparing for the return of her nephews after a month break, while Drew Sidora, 37, was recovering from rupturing her Achilles during the girls trip to Jamaica and receiving 20 stitches.

Shereé came over to talk to Drew about their fight in Jamaica. Drew said she didn’t want to argue with her anymore and Sheree agreed. Sanya Richards-Ross, 37, also stopped by to visit.

‘The Achilles brought us all together,’ Sheree said.

Drew had them fill her in on what happened at the last group dinner in Jamaica that she missed. Sanya said she had a heated discussion with Kenya Moore, 51, and her husband Ross stepped in.

Sheree revealed that Kenya called Ross aggressive.

Sanya immediately called Kenya to find out whether she really called Ross aggressive.

‘That really upset me,’ Sanya said. ‘You know what it means to call a black man aggressive.

Kenya said she had just woken and would talk to her later.

The next day, Sheree held model auditions for her fashion show. Sheree invited Kenya to help her. From the moment she got there, Kenya started telling Sheree’s fashion coordinator Rawan how she was doing everything wrong.

Kenya told Sheree that she needed to pay for top tier models.

‘I’m nervous for Sheree, I don’t want to see her fail,’ Kenya said in a confessional.

Rawan told her this was her first rodeo.

‘Well, this looks like your first rodeo,’ Kenya said.

Ralph Pittman posed for promotional photos for his book titled The Step In Parenting.

Drew’s mother Pastor Jeanette questioned Ralph about discussing blending families in the book.

‘I did share with mom that you have decided to not adopt Josiah,’ Drew said.

‘I was shocked at that,’ Jeanette said.

‘I wanted to talk to Josiah first,’ Ralph said.

Ralph said he told Josiah’s biological father Ricky that he was thinking about adopting Josiah, but that Ricky said that he was hurt.

‘I had Jo-Jo’s biological father attend one of his basketball practices, so he’s slowly making his way to come back around and be more supportive as well as present in his life ,’ Ralph said in a confessional.

Ralph said he believed he was making the best choice for Josiah for now.

‘The reality is that I have already committed myself to Jo-Jo,’ Ralph said.

‘I still want Ralph to adopt Josiah,’ Drew said in a confessional. ‘That’s what I desire.’

Drew also said in confessional that Sheree suggested throwing a joint surprise birthday party for Marlo and Kenya. Drew said it sounded like a great idea to bring everyone together.

‘We have been watching Kenya and Marlo go at it for a year and frankly, I’m over it,’ Sheree said in confessional.

Marlo’s nephews returned to her house after spending a month with her sister.

‘I’m doing the best I can for both of you guys,’ Marlo said.

Drew told everyone that she was hosting a get well party, but it was really a surprise party for Marlo and Kenya.

She decorated her house with balloons, a neon Happy Birthday sign and had a private chef prepare the food.

Drew matched her silver sequined cast to her silver sequined dress for the party.

When Sheree arrived, Drew wanted to make sure that she paid her $1,350 half for the party.

‘I’m pleading the fifth,’ Shereé said in a confessional. ‘I don’t remember agreeing to split an unreasonable amount.’

‘Anthony was right, Sheree don’t pay,’ Drew said in a confessional.

Shereé then got an upsetting phone call from her friend in California that all the pieces for her fashion show were not complete. Sheree told Kandi at the party that her samples for her show were stuck in Alaska.

‘Did she really say her fashions are lost in Alaska?’ Kandi said in a confessional. ‘Come on. Think harder, better excuses.’

Kenya arrived at the party at almost the same time as Marlo.

‘I am being haunted by this beast,’ Kenya said in a confessional. ‘Every time I turn around, it’s like a bad dream.’

Kenya walked in and closed the door behind her.

‘How the hell do you just close the door on my face,’ Marlo said in a confessional. ‘When I know you saw me.’

After Marlo and Kenya entered the house everyone screamed surprise.

‘Wait a minute, what is going on?,’ Marlo asked.

Kenya smiled.

‘Of course I wished that the party was just for me, why would I have to share a birthday with someone that A, I don’t like and B, has the size of a brain as a gnat?’ Kenya said in a confessional.

‘You know what even though I do not like Kenya, can’t stand Kenya, this is f***ing amazing, can’t nothing mess this night up,’ Marlo said.

Drew said the party was a gift from her and Shereé.

‘We just don’t want to see y’all fight no more,’ Drew said.

‘Is this like a birthday party or is this an intervention?’ Kenya said in a confessional.

Kenya said the root of their problems was that Marlo constantly called her a liar.

‘We both have said awful things,’ Marlo said. ‘Sweetheart, you have cut me so many times with your words. They have hurt.’

‘Girl, come on,’ Kenya said.

In a game, Drew asked everyone to say their reaction if someone called their man aggressive.

‘B****, you wish you had a man like that!’ Sanya stood up and yelled.

‘Sanya and I like each other but if you come for me and I didn’t send for you, girl, I’m going to send you back,’ Kenya said in a confessional.

Shereé told everyone she didn’t have any of the fashions for her show, but already had invited 100 people.

‘I don’t care if I don’t eat, if I don’t sleep but I have to get these clothes,’ Sheree said in a confessional. ‘The fashion show will go on.’

Kenya said they didn’t want to see her fail again.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta will return next Sunday on Bravo