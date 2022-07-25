Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Marlo Hampton cuts short girls trip and shockingly sends everyone home

Marlo Hampton cut short the girls trip she was hosting in the Blue Ridge Mountains on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta and sent everyone home.

The 46-year-old reality star during the season 14 episode titled Cabin Fever tearfully told her friends that she felt unsupported by them as she continued feuding with Kenya Moore, 51.

‘As bad as I want this trip to get back on track, it’s helpless. It’s not possible. It’s just ruined,’ Marlo said in a confessional.

Shereé Whitfield, 52, went to check on Marlo after they returned to their rental after the group took part in a gem mining session together.

‘I’m all right. Girl, I’m ready to pack up,’ Marlo admitted with another day left on the trip.

‘Wait you about to do what?,’ Shereé asked her.

‘I’m just packin’ up. I’m over it, Sheree. I can’t do it anymore. It’s just the worst decision I made,’ Marlo said.

‘This is your trip though,’ Sheree said.

Marlo said she made the ‘worst decision’ inviting Kenya and said her late arrival was a ‘dark cloud’.

She also was upset that Drew Sidora, 37, and Sheree’s friend Fatum Alford were continuing their argument during her get-away weekend.

Marlo then asked Sheree to gather everyone in the living room in the next five minutes so she could speak to them.

‘Thanks for comin’ down, ladies. I just wanted to let y’all know the reason for the trip is for me to come down here and relax, recharge and bond with you all. I just wanted to recharge. And I’ve done everything but recharge. I feel f***in’ worse than when I left. And it hurts so freakin’ bad,’ Marlo told the women.

‘I just want us all to respect each other and just come have a good time,’ she added.

Fatum apologized to Marlo for getting angry with Drew and said she should’ve been the ‘bigger person’.

Drew interjected and Fatum told her to ‘shut the f*** up’ and Drew retaliated by throwing a dog bone toward her.

‘Why don’t you play with that?,’ said Drew. ‘Suck on that.’

Marlo in a confessional said she wanted the trip to be over.

‘You know what? Obviously some of us have issues with each other. But the end of this, it’s just, it’s about Marlo right now. And right now I’m at a place in my life where I wanna be happy. And I’m not happy,’ Marlo told the group.

‘So tonight, I’ve just called for cars. I just want everyone to leave. Thanks, but no thanks for making me feel better. Thanks, but no thanks. And that’s it. Have a safe trip back,’ she added.

Show newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, 37, in a confessional laughed about being booted from the trip.

‘I mean, I ain’t never been kicked out of nowhere. And now I’m coming’ here and getting’ kicked out with y’all,’ Sanya said.

Kandi Burruss, 46, in her own confessional also said it was a first.

‘This was the last thing I was expecting, to get kicked off a trip. I don’t think I’ve ever been kicked off a trip before. This is a first for me,’ Kandi said.

Marlo while calling off the rest of the trip told women that she didn’t get the support system that she wanted.

‘Someone else came, and it was about them. It wasn’t about me anymore. I wanted it to be about us,’ Marlo said, referencing Kenya.

Marlo then told her makeup artist LaTisha that she was ‘drained’ by the group.

‘I came up here to heal myself. And If I’m gonna heal myself, they just have to go. Just go. I want y’all out. Get your s***, go!,’ Marlo said in a confessional.

The episode opened with Marlo telling the women that Kenya would not be welcome at group activities if she wasn’t there for breakfast.

Kenya arrived at 9:04am after sleeping in her own cabin down the street and received a warm welcome from Drew and Sanya.

Drew in a confessional said she enjoyed the ‘good vibe’ that Kenya brought but also admitted she couldn’t take another round of Marlo and Kenya fighting.

Marlo asked Kenya to speak with her, but Kenya caught up with Sanya instead.

Sanya wondered in a confessional if Kenya should be there since Marlo needed supportive people around her.

Kenya blasted Marlo for sending her nephews Michael and William to live with her sister and revealed that she ran away from home after experiencing a similar situation in her youth.

‘It’s the worst thing to be displaced and not feel wanted. And to hear about that, it’s just kinda heartbreaking because it does kinda hit home with me. When you love a kid, that’s for life. That offends me as a mom,’ Kenya said.

Sanya in a confessional said she was holding out hope that Kenya and Marlo could get along.

She later told Marlo about her conversation with Kenya.

‘Kenya has some strong opinions about what’s been going on with the boys and stuff,’ Sanya said.

Marlo promised to have a one-on-one talk with Kenya before they all left.

Kenya, however, did not appreciate Marlo’s tone and refused to talk to her.

‘Have a safe trip back, Kenya. Have a safe trip back, Kenya,’ Marlo repeatedly told Kenya.

‘Stay six feet away from me at all times,’ Kenya told her.

Marlo called Kenya ‘trash’ and told a driver to not allow Kenya to join them on the activities.

‘You ain’t nothin’ but a loser,’ Kenya told her.

‘She’s jealous and intimidated,’ Marlo said.

‘I’m an icon. You’re an ex-con. B****, bye,’ Kenya said.

Their dispute prompted a stand-off in the driveway that lasted for 90 minutes as lines were drawn between Marlo and Kenya as well as Drew and Fatum.

Drew barked at Fatum as she kept calling her Sheree’s ‘lap dog’.

Marlo had her most fun while jumping on a trampoline.

‘These women are definitely like children. They need to just jump it out,’ Kandi said in a confessional.

Marlo was feeling so upbeat that she invited Kenya to join them.

The gem mining session was corny and Marlo when the group got back decided to kick everyone out.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta will return next week on Bravo.