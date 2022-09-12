Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Marlo Hampton cries while discussing rough childhood in foster care

Marlo Hampton cried while talking about her rough childhood in foster care on Sunday during the first reunion episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

The 46-year-old reality star opened up during the season 14 reunion when she spoke about her own mother who struggled with substance abuse.

“I just need her. I feel like every girl needs her mom or dad, and I don’t think my mom gets it. She doesn’t get it. She doesn’t get it,” Marlo said after host Andy Cohen, 54, showed a clip of her mother visiting her.

Marlo admitted that she hates talking about her mother because her childhood was tough too.

“My grandmother didn’t know how to be a mother, so my mother has been through a lot, but I want my mother someday. I want her when I’m just having a bad day. If the girls make me mad, I’d love to talk to my mom, or I love it when I see Mommy Joyce, how she protects Kandi, or she gets an attitude toward me because a mom should, and I have just feel like I’m so alone,” Marlo added, referring to Kandi Burruss, 46, and her protective mother.

Marlo started crying when she talked about running away at age 10 and feeling unworthy among her castmates.

“What happened when you were ten?” Andy asked.

“Then I ran away from home, and then I went to five foster homes,” says Marlo.

Andy then asked if she had run away from home at such a young age because her parents were taking drugs.

“It was because my mother had beaten me so badly that day. And I went to the bathroom, and I bathed my little brother, and I told him I’ll be back, and he was even mad at me for years because he felt I was never coming back for him, but I was 10, but I knew that I was just tired of being beaten,” Marlo said.

Marlo said she ran away from a Jamaican family who took her out of church, but she was abused again.

She recalled calling a social worker and going to a foster home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Marlo said she told people the housekeeping was “strict” and was later told to leave.

Then she went to another foster home in St. Petersburg, but the teacher had a daughter who felt like she wasn’t getting enough attention and kicked her.

Marlo said she then got “angry at the world” and started having “a lot of trouble” trying to figure out life on her own.

“What does it do to you as a kid to look for a house like that?” Andy asked.

“I don’t know, Andy. I don’t know all the answers. I just know it hurts to just be someone and just constantly not be allowed in circles or people who judge you for who you are or for your past,” Marlo said in tears.

She called herself an “iconic ex-con” for sitting next to “media mogul” Andy and her talented castmates.

‘I’m crying and I’m in pain because I want mommy one day. I want a father someday,’ said Marlo.

“Have you all had this conversation with Marlo about her past and where she’s been?” Andy asked the others.

“A little, but not that deep. This is the first time I’ve ever heard details,” said Sheree Whitfield, 52.

Kandi also confirmed that she learned new details about Marlo.

Marlo became a full-time cast member this season, and Andy asked if it was that important to her to “get a peach” in light of her past.

She admitted there were times when she wondered if she was worth it.

“And it just went to where you numbed yourself, and you’re like, you know what? You’re not worthy enough, or you’re too ghetto, as some have said, or, oh, you’re an ex-con. …And it’s like looking at me. Can I join? Can you love me?’ said Marlo.

Andy later asked Marlo if she’s ever had “an emotionally and sexually satisfying relationship with a man” after admitting to having “daddy issues.”

“I don’t, because, like I said before, running away from home with ten, five different foster homes, you can only imagine things I’ve been through. You can only imagine things I’ve had to survive. When people judge me, they don’t know half of my story. They couldn’t walk a mile in my shoes, live on the streets, go into people’s houses and sleep on mattresses on the floor,” Marlo said.

Kenya Moore, 51, tried to cut in and said Marlo wasn’t telling the truth when the episode ended.

The reunion also featured show newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, 37, crying when she confronted Drew Sidora, 37, for betraying her trust.

Sanya said she was “really, really hurt” about the accusation and insisted that she sincerely tried to get to know everyone on the show.

“Drew, honestly, you need to stop acting and get real. I came on this platform to be everyone’s friend. …You’re not cool, mate,” Sanya told her.

Andy asked if it was a “break of friendship” between them and said he hoped they would work it out.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion returns next week for the second part of the three-part reunion on Bravo.

A preview showed Kenya accusing Marlo of being fake and revealing her real name.