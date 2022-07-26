Real Housewives beauty Sheree Whitfield is dating Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt

Sheree Whitfield has welcomed a new man into her heart and the lucky one is Love & Marriage: Huntsville star, Martell Holt.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives Of Atlanta personality has been dating the 40-year-old star for about two months. TMZ.

The mother of three was married to her former NFL player Bob Whitfield from 2000 to 2007 and shares two children, Kairo and Kaleigh. She was recently in a relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, but earlier this year they went their separate ways.

Moving on: Sheree Whitfield, 52, is dating her new man and Love & Marriage: Huntsville star, Martell Holt, well seen

According to a video obtained by TMZthe businesswoman confirmed that she saw Martell.

She also explained how the two initially met.

“We actually got to know each other through a mutual friend. He has met my friends, he has met several people from my family,” the fashion designer added.

On the topic of how serious their relationship currently was, Sheree replied with, “We just hung out. I enjoy life now.’

Happy: In a TMZ-obtained video, the businesswoman says: ‘I’m enjoying life now’

Another video obtained by the site showed the couple taking cute selfies recently while standing under the hot sun.

Sheree’s most recent relationship was with Tyrone, who had appeared in The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

In 2011, the former basketball player was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison for involvement in a Ponzi fraud, also known as a type of investment fraud.

He was released from prison early during the pandemic, but on the grounds that he would be under strict house arrest.

Former relationship: Martell was previously married to Love & Marriage co-star, Melody Holt, and the two share four children

No longer together: Sheree and Tyrone officially broke up after snippets of their relationship were seen on the show

On a recent episode of the final season of Real Housewives, Tyrone Sheree stood up, drawing a line between them ever since. However, he claimed that he was unable to film the scene due to his house arrest.

The creator of the She By Sheree fashion line was previously in a relationship with football player Bob Whitfield and got married in 2000 after having two children. After seven years of marriage, the exes divorced.

The reality star has another daughter, Tierra, who she had from a previous relationship.

The Love & Marriage personality has five children, four of whom he shares with his ex-wife Melody Holt, and another child with Arionne Curry. Page six.

Both Sheree and Martell have kept their new and budding relationship quiet but seem to enjoy their time together.