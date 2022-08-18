Real estate Victoria: Rye, Mornington Peninsula block of land has bizarre listing

<!–

A private seller has written a very honest property description while trying to pass on a piece of land he has owned for over two decades.

The scenic 770sqm block in the seaside town of Rye, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, has been online since July 2019.

The country currently has a listed price guide of $660,000, more than half a million more than what current owner Bastiaan Verway paid in 2000.

There is no doubt about his creativity with words as Mr. Verway works towards the sale of his colorful property at 13 Tarawill Street, which he himself listed without the help of a real estate agent.

But he’s probably dashed any hopes of enticing potential buyers because of the single photo attached to the ad, an unappealing mobile phone photo of a Google Street View of the country displayed on a computer screen.

Views of the beach are ‘accessible with the right building aspect’, despite being 1.4 miles from the nearest beach, Mr Verway said.

‘It is situated on a very beautiful and hilly part of the Rye Front Beach’, the property description reads.

‘It is not densely wooded with tea tree and some other tree species. It is surrounded by modern multi-storey buildings on the side and back.

‘The street is modern narrow and windy and quickly ends. From the air it looks impressive and centrally located.

‘It is a quiet residential area with few active neighbours.’

Mr Verway turned out to be very eager to sell the block.

‘We are now accepting the best and closest offer – SKATE! Please,” the ad ends.

The block is close to schools, shopping, public transportation, and parks, while municipal fees currently cost $1,600 per year.

According to Domain, the block first hit the market at $705,000 and later peaked at $765,000 before dropping to $615,000.

Mr Verway is optimistic he will finally sell the land and insisted that the lucky owner would get a glimpse of the ocean view if he built a property of three storeys or more.

“As long as the building is high and at the back, they will get some view,” he said news.com.au this week.

He said he had been planning to change the photo on the ad for a while after a trip to the block inspired his property description.

Mr Verway sticks to the current “reasonable” price guide, claiming he was told the property was worth $615,000.

Located 100km from Melbourne, the average house price for Rye is $1.2 million based on 326 sales over the past 12 months.

