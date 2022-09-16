Real Betis’ Joaquin becomes oldest scorer EVER in Europa League

Real Betis winger Joaquin has become the oldest goalscorer in Europa League history after scoring a stunning strike against Ludogorets on Thursday.

At 41 years and 56 days, Joaquín is now officially the oldest player in the league to have found the back of the net.

The Betis wideman never seems to show any signs of his career coming to an end and after Luiz Henrique Nodded Betis up front, Joaquin curled himself brilliantly into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Real Betis’ Joaquin has established himself as the oldest ever goalscorer in Europa League history

Joaquin’s stunner in the top corner means he’s overtaken Norway Daniel Hestad in the record books.

Hestad scored for Norway’s Molde in November 2015 at the age of 40 years and 98 days, now beaten by Joaquin.

Jorge Molina is at 38 years and 324 days ahead of Getafe in third place behind Joaquin and Hestad.

AEK Larnaca’s David Catala – 38 years and 224 days and Walter Samuel, then of FC Basel at the age of 37 years and 333 days, complete the top five.

The 41-year-old made it 2-0 to Real Betis against Ludogorets to take the top spot on the charts

His stunning attack found the top corner and he has now beaten Daniel Hestad to first place

It is not the first record that Joaquin has toasted from this competition. In February, he was crowned the oldest player to ever assist in the Europa League – 40 years and 211 days old at the time.

Joaquin graduated from Betis’ renowned youth academy in 1999 and remained a cabinetmaker with Betis until 2006 when he left for Valencia.

Spells at Malaga and Fiorentina followed before returning to Betis in 2015 – and he has continued to perform for them in big moments. Thursday turned out to be far from easy for Betis.

First, Ludogorets’ Kiril Despodov narrowed the deficit by one just before half time before Brazilian star Rick secured a grandstand spot after Sergio Canales gave Betis a 3-1 lead.