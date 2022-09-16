Reading reveal it was Andy Carroll’s children who chose his No.2 number!

Reading has released a simulated Whatsapp conversation with Andy Carroll revealing that it was the striker’s children who chose his unconventional shirt number.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker signed a short-term deal with Reading until January after turning down offers from around the world.

However, social media was stunned after it was revealed that Carroll, 33, would wear the number 2 shirt for the Royals this season.

Andy Carroll has rejoined Reading and has chosen a surprising jersey number for his short term stint

In a video released on Friday, Reading appeared to reveal the magnitude of the talks that saw the attacker end up wearing the No. 2 shirt over the next few months.

“Andy, we need a squad number for you,” Reading Carroll wrote in a faked version of the call. ‘Luke’ [Joao] has this year No. 9, sorry. Two, 20, 26, 27 – let me know soon otherwise Amadou [Mbengue] will beat you!’

The attacker, who played eight games for the club towards the start of last season, replied: ‘May I let you know in an hour? Kids are at school, they can choose when I go get them. They’ll love that.’

“No problem, of course,” Reading wrote.

Carroll would then have come back: ‘CARROLL 2’.

It seemed as if he had questioned the attacker’s decision as much as most online, and Reading replied: ‘Two? Are you sure?’

“Today is my daughter’s second birthday, so that’s what they picked,” he wrote.

The former England international caused a stir on social media when it was revealed he would be wearing the number most associated with right-backs.

“Andy Carroll signing for Reading and wearing the number 2 shirt is keeping us up all night tonight. Cheers,” one account wrote.

Another wrote: ‘Andy Carroll taking the number 2 for reading should be a crime.’

“Now that I’ve had some time to think about it, I’m even more annoyed that Andy Carroll takes number 2, it’s horrendous,” commented another supporter.

Carroll arrives at Paul Ince’s Reading with the top team in the championship, fourth after nine games with 15 points on the board.

However, the club is recovering from a catastrophic three-goal defeat at the hands of Sunderland earlier this week.