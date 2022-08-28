Reading close to signing Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo on free transfer

<!–

Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo is on the cusp of joining the Championship at Reading.

The 29-year-old, who started his English career with Tottenham, is a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and has sparked interest from a number of clubs.

Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Swansea have all expressed interest in the hugely experienced Luongo who has 43 caps for his country.

Massimo Luongo (left) is a free agent after being released from Sheffield Wednesday

Reading boss Paul Ince aims for more quality to bolster his team for the season

However, he is keen to team up with Reading boss and former England captain Paul Ince, who are keen to secure quality signings despite the club’s financial constraints.

Luongo’s signing would mean a relative coup for Ince as he looks to bolster his side as they ride high at the top of the championship.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Millwall pushed them into first place after six games, one point ahead of Sheffield United and Hull City, and they face the Blades on Tuesday.