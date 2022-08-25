Reading and Leeds Festival 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the weekend

Thousands of music fans are gearing up for the Reading and Leeds festival this weekend to see a range of well-known chart hits on stage such as Dave, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion and Arctic Monkeys.

Last year, two of the most popular events on the music calendar returned after being forced to cancel the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And as the festival gears up to welcome more than 100,000 music lovers again, here’s everything you need to know about the weekend.

When is Reading and Leeds Festival?

Both festivals will take place from August 26 to 28 at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’s Bramham Park.

The campsites at both locations are open 24 hours a day and revelers with early bird tickets can be present from 12 noon on 24 August.

Weekend ticket holders can arrive on August 25 from 3am. The campsites will then close at 12 noon on August 29.

The Arena’s opening hours for Thursday, August 25 are from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. The rest of the weekend, the opening hours are between 11 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Who are the main music acts?

There are a total of six stages at the Reading and Leeds festival, including two main stages next to the BBC Radio 1Xtra stage.

A range of well-known chart hits will take the stage, including Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Little Simz and Halsey.

The star-studded lineup also includes Wolf Alice, D-Block Europe, Circa Waves and All Time Low.

Last week, festival organizers released a statement announcing that they were “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow had withdrawn from the lineup, with AJ Tracey and Charli XCX poised to replace them.

Fans were also outraged by Festival headliners Rage Against The Machine when they said they wouldn’t be performing either.

The full line-up, including a breakdown per stage for both Saturday and Sunday can be found here.

Before the festivals, the official Reading and Leeds website have shared the stage times for each act.

What will the weather be like?

Festival-goers will enjoy a fairly sunny weekend, including some cloudy spells and light showers, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures in Reading will peak at 24°, while temperatures in Leeds will rise to 22°. Some light winds and a gentle breeze are also forecast in each location – with the worst of rain hitting on Thursday.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds festival are now sold out.

A limited number of resale tickets are available on ticket master.

About Reading and Leeds Festival

Reading Festival, the older of the two festivals, is the oldest surviving popular music festival in the world. Many of the biggest bands in the UK and internationally have played at the festival for over five decades

Since the current two-site format was adopted in 1999, rock, indie punk and hip-hop have been the main genres in the lineup.

The festivals are run by Festival Republic, which was divested from Mean Fiddler Music Group.