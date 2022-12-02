Readers suggest stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles of Duke and Duchess and naming them Harry and Meghan Meghan.

<!–

The Sussexes (pictured on a royal tour in South Africa three years ago) retain their HRH titles but have opted not to use them

The public wants Buckingham Palace to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Mail+ poll has found.

Last night some 9,700 readers voted, with an overwhelming 98 percent declaring: Down with their titles.

The titles were bestowed by the late Queen, Harry’s grandmother, when the couple married in 2018, along with his junior titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

But last night, royal experts pointed to a constitutional problem. They warned that if the Sussexes’ titles as duke and duchess were revoked, Harry would still be entitled to be addressed as Prince Harry, as he is a prince by birth. In that situation, Meghan would automatically become Princess Harry (or, strictly speaking, Princess Henry), which one royal insider said “she might even prefer.”

The heat is expected to increase further after the debut of their upcoming Netflix series

They added: ‘The best that could happen is Harry voluntarily relinquishing all his royal titles – which one would expect him to do as he seems to hate the monarchy and his family so much.

Their long-awaited series arrives on Netflix

“Unless he’s just holding them so they can make more money.”

The issue is clearly gnawing at Harry, as he’s named his forthcoming memoir Spare and his new Netflix series is just called Harry and Meghan.

The pair retain but no longer use their HRH titles after retiring as working royals, but Harry remains fifth in line to the throne.

Last year, Harry said of his memoirs, due out next month: “I am not writing this as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.”