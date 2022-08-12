Read the search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home





Case 9:22-mj-08332-BER Document 17 Entered on FLSD Docket 08/11/2022 Page 2 of 7 AO 93 (Rev. 11/13) Search and Confiscation Warrant to: In the context of the search of (describe briefly the property to be searched or identify the individual with name and address) UNITED STATES COURT The property Located at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, FL 33480, as further described in Exhibit A for the Southern District of Florida ))) Case Number Any Authorized Law Enforcement Officer An application from a federal law enforcement officer or a government attorney requests a search of the following person or property in the Southern District of Florida (identify the person or describe the property to be searched and specify its location) : See Appendix A ) ) 22-mj-8332-BER SEARCH AND ATTACHMENT EVIDENCE I find that the affidavit(s), or any recorded testimony, provide probable reason to search and seize the individuals to take on or property as described above, and that such investigation will reveal (identify the person or describe the property to be seized): See Exhibit B Date and Time Issued: City and State: August 19, 2022 (no longer than 14 days) YOU HAVE BEEN REQUESTED to execute this order on or before the daytime from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM □any time of the day or night because good cause has been demonstrated. Unless a delayed notice is permitted below, you must provide a copy of the warrant and a receipt for the property to the person who owns it. or from whose premises the property was taken, or leave the copy and receipt at the place where the property was removed. The officer executing this order, or any officer present during the execution of the order, must make an inventory as required by law and immediately return this order and the inventory to Duty Magistrate (United States Magistrate Judge) □ Pursuant to 18 USC § 3103a (b). I believe that immediate notice may have a negative result stated in 18 U.S.C. § 2705 (except for delay in process), and authorize the officer executing this order to defer notice to the person who, or whose property, will be searched or seized, check the arriate box) for West Palm Beach, FL days (not more than 30) □ until, the facts warrant, the later specific date of 8/5/22 12: 12pm. Bruce Trishant Judge’s Autograph Hon. Bruce Reinhart, US Magistrate Judge Printed Name and Title