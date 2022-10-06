Read the outrageous fines given to strippers at popular Queensland strip club

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strippers can be fined $100 if they don’t go completely naked on stage and hit with $1,000 if they apply fake tan while on the job, according to rules at a Queensland club.

A list of fines handed out to exotic dancers at a popular strip club has been circulated on social media, with many shocked at how staff are being treated.

The fines also include $5 fines for every five minutes a stripper is late, $50 for arriving late on stage and $100 for ending a dance early.

The women can also be sent home and fined $100 if they accept tips from waiters, fired if they go home with a customer, and can also be sent home or fined $50 if their ‘ grooming’ is not up to standard.

A list of fines handed out to exotic dancers at a popular Queensland strip club has been circulated on social media, with many shocked at how staff are being treated

For any dancer who attempts to perform a ‘death fall’ – a move where the woman falls head first down the pole – they will be fined $100.

Several people have claimed that the fines are being handed out at the Gold Coast’s famous Hollywood Showgirls strip club because of the horrific death that took place there back in 2016.

Hollywood Showgirls owner Craig Duffy confirmed at the time that the dancer fell from the pole during a performance and had not broken her neck, despite rumors to the contrary.

“She fell off the pole and hurt herself but she didn’t break her neck – she didn’t break anything,” Mr Duffy said.

‘I don’t know if she was upside down at the time, but the fact that she hurt her face, you have to think she was either parallel or upside down.

‘All her scans have been confirmed as OK which is fortunate and we are very happy about that.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the venue for comment.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said at the time that the dancer, in her 20s, had ‘back pain’ but was in a stable condition when she reached hospital.

The dancer reportedly ended up with a cut on the forehead and a black eye.

But the Hollywood Showgirl’s warden, who would only go by his nickname Vincent Van Halen, described the accident as a ‘terrible fall’ and that ‘she was very lucky’.

Strippers will be fined $100 if they don’t go completely naked on stage and could be slapped with $1,000 if they apply fake tan while on the job, according to rules at a Queensland club (stock image)

‘She was seconds or inches away from being a paraplegic. Certainly not fun, he told the Gold Coast Bulletin at the time.

The picture of the list of fines has gone viral on Reddit, where many former strippers revealed that fining dancers was common practice.

‘We certainly had the fines for not working on Sunday or for not working on matchdays at Suncorp (stadium),’ wrote one.

“Also the fines for arriving late or leaving early. We also had to pay a fee to the DJ before the start, so if you didn’t make money that night, you were out of money.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if most clubs have these fines these days.”

Numerous people have claimed the fines are being handed out at the Gold Coast’s famous Hollywood Showgirls venue (pictured)

Another claimed her strip club forced the dancers to drink alcohol.

“The first club I worked at would basically force you to drink and have customers buy you drinks,” she wrote.

‘You should have a minimum of 10 per night on a Fri/Sat. And they would fine you $10 per drink you didn’t get. So if you stayed sober, it’s a $100 fine.’

Another said the type of fines were ‘pretty standard’ for clubs in Brisbane.

Others said they were shocked by the list, saying employees in other industries would never receive such penalties.

‘What the hell… imagine these fucking fines for us normal jobs we do. Not arriving at the office, not working at the office, and working from home all week. Takes three or more coffee breaks. Smoking too long…’ they wrote.