Read the ‘out-of-touch’ email a real estate agent sent that left a homeowner outraged

A landlord has slammed a real estate agency after he was encouraged to donate $120 to buy a Christmas basket for his tenants.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was surprised after receiving an email from Distinct Property Management.

The message explained that they could choose between two options for dealing with their tenant who was currently renting the property in Canberra.

“The holiday season is quickly approaching and we would love for you to join us in spreading holiday cheer with holiday baskets for your tenants,” the agency wrote.

“For several years we have had the pleasure of delivering Christmas hampers on behalf of homeowners and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

A $99 option included a candle, pudding and sweet snacks, while the $119 option included sparkling wine, a candle and high-end chocolates.

The cost of either could be deducted from the rental book, the property management team clarified.

The owner said he simply couldn’t afford the extra expense during the cost of living crisis and called the estate agency “out of touch”.

“Real estate agents want to be supportive, but with someone else’s money,” they said.

“It has taken me years to save up for a property and I am very lucky to have been able to buy it.”

The owner explained that he had been forced to purchase the property interstate due to unrealistic house prices in other major cities such as Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

They revealed that they were also renting a property and could understand how other tenants were having a hard time.

The owner explained they had the added financial pressure of having to deal with Australia’s highest interest rates in more than a decade.

“I had to sacrifice a lot to afford the property and I’m still making financial sacrifices,” they said.

It’s a good idea, but it comes at a bad time. I’m barely staying afloat. Now you want me to give you $120? “That’s a lot to give away to a stranger in this economy.”

Inflation in the September quarter fell back to 2.8 per cent, within the Reserve Bank of Australia’s target band of two to three per cent.

But interest rates remain at their highest level in 12 years.

The cash rate still sits at 4.35 percent, and economists predict an interest rate cut won’t come until at least 2025.

Interest rates have put pressure on homeowners, who have had to face high mortgage loan premiums in what is already one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Distinct Properties Management for comment.