Read King Charles III's letter to Australian Defence Force troops after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Said the Queen was most proud of the way the troops carried out their duties

Expressed appreciation for their service during his late mother’s 70-year reign

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

King Charles III has written a heartfelt letter expressing his deep gratitude and appreciation to Australian troops for their bravery during the 70-year reign of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The letter sent by the newly crowned king less than five weeks after Her Majesty’s death also shares her high regard for past and present Australian servicemen and women.

Achieved by 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham, the letter was addressed to the chief of the Australian Defense Force on Buckingham Palace letterhead.

It has since been gratefully appreciated by Australian troops.

‘On the occasion of my accession to the Sovereignty, I would like to send to everyone serving in the Australian Defense Force my heartfelt gratitude for the tireless loyalty and professionalism you displayed throughout my beloved mother’s reign,’ King Charles’ message begins. .

King Charles III (left) has written to the Australian Defense Force, expressing deep appreciation for the servicemen and women who served during his late mother’s reign. He is pictured with Queen Consort Camilla at a local reception in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday

‘I know the Queen took the greatest pride in the way the servicemen and women of Australia carried out their duties in many parts of the world and often under the most trying and difficult circumstances.’

The letter ends with King Charles sharing his late mother’s high regard for the courage and commitment of the Australian troops.

“I know, for my part, that you will continue to serve your country with the dedication and bravery that you have displayed with such success over the years,” he wrote.

Defense Secretary Richard Marles was unaware of King Charles’ letter until he was alerted to its existence by Fordham on Wednesday.

He was touched by the ‘very special’ letter and said it will be gratefully appreciated by Australian troops.

“This is something that will mean a lot to our service men and women,” Mr Marles told 2GB.

Australian Defense Forces were involved in the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey last month. Pictured is Australian Army officer Captain Joshua Downs (right) being thanked by the Prince and Princess of Wales

King Charles III has paid tribute to former and current Australian servicemen and women in a ‘very special’ letter (pictured)

“There is a very strong connection between the Royal Family and our defense force.

‘Receiving the letter acknowledging Queen Elizabeth’s appreciation for their efforts from the new King is something that is really special and we really appreciate it.’

The letter comes weeks after ADF members involved in the Queen’s state funeral in London last month were personally thanked by the King’s son, Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pirbright Army Barracks two days before the funeral to thank Commonwealth troops from Australia, Canada and New Zealand for being part of the ceremony.

The royal couple spent time chatting with members of the marching contingent, including Australian Army Captain Joshua Downs.

‘It was an honor to meet them. I really appreciated that they had taken the time to show their support for us, despite Prince William having only just lost his grandmother, Captain Downs said.

‘Their concern for us in the preparations for the funeral was incredibly touching.’