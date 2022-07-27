Read ex-NRL star’s SCATHING spray at fans of those who refuse to wear Pride jerseys

Former NRL and New Zealand rugby league star Jordan Kahu has weighed in on the debacle of Manly Sea Eagles pride with a scathing spray on people supporting the seven players boycotting the jersey.

The former Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys fullback and winger who played for New Zealand at international level sent a direct message to rugby fans by proclaiming that they are ‘with’ the players.

Kahu posted on social media telling rugby league fans they can’t choose when they want to be inclusive.

‘You want to choose when you want to stand. These people can’t choose who they are!’ He wrote.

Many have come out to blast the seven Manly players who refused to play in the team’s crucial Thursday night game against the Sydney Roosters due to the rainbow stripes added to the Sea Eagles jersey before the match.

Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Josh Aloiai, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley all refused to wear the club’s rainbow-colored Pride shirt designed to support LGBTQ+ inclusion in the sport on religious grounds.

Jordan Kahu played for the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL

Manly’s pride jersey for Thursday night’s game against the Roosters features rainbow colors to replace the traditional white trim, but some stars have refused to don the jersey (pictured left to right are Sea Eagles players Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick)

Kahu (pictured with longtime partner Jess Kent) said he found the Manly saga “pretty disappointing”

Some fans have shown their support for the seven on social media. Kahu called on those supporters to think about how their posts could banish their real friends.

“You “stand” with these players? They don’t even know who you are and won’t even see it,” he wrote.

“But someone you do know might see it, someone who has trouble telling everyone the truth. Why? Because they get the feeling that they are not normal.

‘And what could they do then? A quick google search and you can see that there are nine year olds taking their own lives because of this shit. F***ing nine! What if this was your child?’

The post appeared to refer to an incident in 2018 when a boy in the US state of Colorado committed suicide after he was allegedly bullied for coming out as gay.

However, there is no suggestion that any of the seven players boycotting the pride jumper was guilty of such bullying.

“What if this was your kid,” Kahu wrote, telling the story of a gay nine-year-old in the US who killed himself after being bullied

Male captain Daly Cherry-Evans (left) and coach Des Hasler (right) spoke to media at a press conference on Tuesday after the drama exploded.

Kahu posted on social media on Tuesday expressing disappointment at the jersey fiasco

Manly coach Des Hasler has taken to cameras this week to apologize to his boycotting players, LGBTQI identifying people and the other 15 NRL clubs over the jersey debacle.

The controversy over Manly spread to international news channels on Tuesday with the BBC and The Times in the UK, along with CNN and the Washington Post in the US leading the story.