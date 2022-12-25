Read and watch King Charles’ full Christmas speech as Monarch

King Charles’s first Christmas speech as monarch paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen, and expressed hope for “peace, happiness and eternal light.”

In his Christmas address to the nation, His Majesty reflected on being “so near the place where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is buried with my dear father” in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

He thanked the public for the “love and sympathy” expressed in cards and condolences and praised the “selfless dedication” of the armed forces, health and social care professionals, teachers and all who work in the public service.

The pre-recorded message was filmed on Dec. 13 and spoke of the “great fear and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and feed and keep their families warm.”

Earlier on Sunday, the King, along with other senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla, took a walk through Sandringham to meet the gathered crowds.

The king’s speech lasted eight minutes and made it inclusive of multiple religious groups, stating: “Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united to feed the hungry and offer love and support throughout the year.

“Such sincere solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as ourselves.”

It was the first Christmas speech by a male monarch since Charles’s grandfather, King George VI, gave a pre-recorded message in 1951.

Read Charles’ full speech below:

King Charles III’s first Christmas address was televised at 3pm on Christmas Day

I stand here in this fine chapel of St George in Windsor Castle, so near where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is buried with my dear father.

I am reminded of the touching letters, cards and messages that so many of you have sent to my wife and myself.

And I can’t thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our entire family.

Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.

We feel their absence at every known turn of the season and remember them in every cherished tradition.

In the much-loved Christmas song ‘O Little City of Bethlehem’ we sing of ‘how in your dark streets the eternal light shines’.

My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her belief in God, but also in her belief in people.

And it is one that I share with all my heart.

In the speech, he paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September this year. Here the pair are pictured last year at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion

It is a belief in each person’s extraordinary ability to touch the lives of others with kindness and compassion and shine a light in the world around them.

This is the essence of our community and the foundation of our society.

We see it in the selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services, who work tirelessly to keep us all safe, and who have performed so wonderfully as we mourn the passing of our late Queen.

We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers and even all those who work in the public service whose skills and dedication are at the heart of our communities.

And in this time of great fear and hardship, whether it’s people around the world facing conflict, famine, or natural disasters, or those who are finding ways to pay their bills and feed and warm their families at home. we see it in the humanity of people in our nations and the Commonwealth, who respond so readily to the plight of others.

King Charles III pictured here with his family as he walks to Christmas morning church service at Sandringham in Norfolk on Christmas morning

I would like to pay particular tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them who need it most, along with the many charitable organizations that doing extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances.

Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united to feed the hungry and offer love and support throughout the year.

Such sincere solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as ourselves.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales to show practical examples of this sense of community.

Prince Louis shakes hands with a member of the public (left) and pulls his mother’s hand (right) as the Royal Family take a walk after their Christmas Day church service

The Princess of Wales smiles as she holds the hand of her youngest son, Prince Louis

Several years ago I was able to fulfill a lifelong wish to visit Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity.

There I went down into the chapel of the manger and stood in silent reverence by the Silver Star inlaid on the floor, marking the place of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

It meant more to me than I can ever express to stand in that place where, as the Bible tells us, the light that came into the world was born.

While Christmas is, of course, a Christian holiday, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief.

So whatever faith you have or not, it is in this life-giving light and with the true humility that lies in our service to others that I believe we can find hope for the future.

So let’s celebrate it together and always cherish it.

With all my heart I wish each of you a Christmas filled with peace, happiness and eternal light.”