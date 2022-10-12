Reaching new heights in largest ever genome study

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Children’s growth will be easier to assess after a University of Queensland-led study analyzing the genetic variants that affect height.

dr. Loic Yengo and Professor Peter Visscher of UQ’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience collaborated with 600 researchers in the largest genome-wide association study (GWAS) ever.

The study analyzed data from 5.4 million people and found 12,000 genetic variants that affect height.

“Eighty percent of the height differences between people are determined by genetic factors,” said Dr. Yengo.

“The 12,000 variants we found explain 40 percent of the elevation changes, meaning we’ve opened the door to DNA that can be used to predict elevation more accurately than ever before.

“Currently, a child’s height is best predicted using the average heights of their two biological parents, but using this genomic data, pediatricians can get a better estimate.

“It will put parents’ minds at ease if children grow as their genes predict, or it will trigger further medical research and help pick up potential problems sooner.”

The findings could also be used in police investigations to predict length based on a suspect’s DNA sample at a crime scene.

“In smaller studies, the findings appeared scattered throughout the genome, but the massive sample size in this study means we’ve seen height-associated variants for the first time, particularly near genes involved in skeletal growth disorders,” said Dr. Yengo. .

dr. Yengo said the study included more than a million people of non-European descent, which was higher than normal for a GWAS study.

“While this is an achievement, the data is still skewed for people of European descent, a known problem in genetic studies,” he said.

“There are a growing number of global initiatives to collect more diverse genetic data as it is critical to extend the benefit of genetic studies to all populations.”

The team now plans to dive deeper to identify the remaining genetic factors for height.

“These other factors will be more difficult to find because they each have a smaller effect and we may need at least 20 million samples to complete that mammoth task,” said Dr. Yengo.

The height research also paves the way for research into other traits and diseases controlled by genes.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Professor Joel Hirschhorn of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School; dr. Andrew Wood of the University of Exeter; Professor Yukinori Okada of the Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine and other researchers in the GIANT Consortium.

This study was published in Nature.

More information:

Loïc Yengo, a saturated map of common genetic variants related to human height, Nature (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05275-y Loïc Yengo, a saturated map of common genetic variants related to human height,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05275-y

Provided by the University of Queensland

