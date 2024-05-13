Re-release of Anita Rani’s It Girl! How the BBC presenter feels ‘sexier than ever’ at 40 as she ditches Countryfile’s wholesome image for daring red carpet looks and steps into the spotlight after splitting from husband and new gig in Woman’s Hour.

Anita Rani stunned last night as she walked the red carpet in a daring ‘nude’ dress that left little to the imagination in another spectacular outfit that marks a glamorous new look for the BBC star.

The 46-year-old media personality donned the elegant dress while attending the BAFTAs in London and showed off her incredible figure in a sheer, pearl-embellished outline and a nude bodysuit.

Anita opted to wear hair extensions, temporarily swapping her usual haircut for long, loose raven-colored locks, which she wore in a high ponytail.

Her sultry makeup included a smoky eye, nude lipstick and bronzer as she made waves at the event.

Women’s Hour presenter Anita Rani (pictured) looked incredible at last night’s BAFTAs, wearing a daring sheer dress.

The media personality (pictured in October 2023 at the Glamor Women of The Year Awards in London) has previously said she feels confident at 40.

Anita’s stunning red carpet look is the latest in a series of sexy ensembles that mark a change in the BBC presenter’s style.

It comes as one of Radio 4’s flagship programmes, Woman’s Hour, relaunches its programming following the departure of Emma Barnett, with Anita Rani stepping up to present more shows alongside Nuala McGovern.

Women’s Hour, which airs for one hour between 10 and 11am on Radio 4, highlights women’s issues and stories, as well as more light-hearted content.

While Anita (pictured in October 2023 at the Pride Of Britain Awards in London) always looks glamorous on the red carpet, her sheer appearance at the BAFTAs elevated her daring style.

Countryfile viewers may be more used to seeing Anita (pictured) in practical pieces, like this tweed jacket and denim jacket.

Anita, who was until now best known for her role in Countryfile, has presented the Friday and Saturday editions of BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour since 15 January 2021.

However, starting this week he will double his presence on the program, taking the reins from Thursday to Sunday.

Anita’s change of schedule has led some to speculate that her ultra-glamorous look at last night’s BAFTAs was a relaunch of sorts for the star, who is known by many for wearing practical country outfits, such as tweed jackets and boots for walk.

While it’s not her only glamorous public appearance, it was stepped up from her previous outfits when attending events.

The 46-year-old has been very open about how she wants to present femininity as something “empowering.”

After separating from her husband last September, she has represented what it can be like to be single, childless and fabulous at 40.

The presenter and her husband, partner-owner of technology company Bhupi Rehal, split after their busy schedules kept them apart after they first met at a rave party in east London and married in a traditional Sikh ceremony. in 2009.

Following the marriage breakup, Anita opened up about how she is embracing “uncharted territory” and said she feels happier than ever.

And this confidence was reflected in her incredible appearance last night, as well as in other stylish appearances and on her social media, where she often posts stylish selfies showcasing her glamorous, fun and energetic lifestyle.

The media personality (pictured in 2022) represents an empowering image of what it can be like to be single, childless and fabulous at 40.

Anita said previously Good Housekeeping magazine that she She “loves” being a “single Asian woman with no children” after separating from her husband of 14 years.

Speaking candidly, he said he feels like he has a “blank slate” to start over in life.

Anita revealed that she moved back into an apartment she bought years ago and decided to transform it into her dream home after her marriage breakup.

“I have kind of a blank slate in front of me, and that feels really good. I bought a condo about 20 years ago, which I kept for all these years, and I moved back into it,” he gushed, revealing that he has transformed it in a “Parisian dream house”.

The star added that she has found a place of confidence thanks to “inner strength and power,” while redefining what it means to be “sexy.”

Anita (pictured at last night’s BAFTAs) says she is redefining what it means to be “sexy” after her marriage breakdown.

“I recently met this 82-year-old woman, who left her husband at 75, and she is one of the most beautiful women I have ever met,” Anita told the outlet.

‘She walks into a room and she has this power, and that’s so sexy. That’s what I want to be. Someone who has more important things to think about than the size of my nose!’

Last November, Anita spoke with Sun of his new approach to life, explaining: ‘I always knew I would make it to 40 and become who I wanted to be. This is when it would start to bloom.

‘I’m going to get sexier as I get older. It’s liberating to let people know that I’m single now. Not everything works out and things come to their natural conclusion, and that’s absolutely okay. There is no shame in being single and living your best life at 40.

“I’m single, childless, in my 40s, and I’ve never felt better, sexier, more powerful, or more excited about the future.”