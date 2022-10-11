‘Re-Animator’ & 9 of the Most Unforgettable Mad Scientists in Horror History

The mad scientist remains a beloved figure of speech in the horror genre. After all, what’s more terrifying than a ridiculously intelligent scientist going under the knife on your mind and body – all in the name of sadistic experimentation or pushing humanity forward? Their victims undergo terrifying transformations and horrific torture, just for some crazy “results.”





Watching these bloodthirsty lab dwellers lose themselves in their work is always a satisfying spiral into madness. These scientists come in all shapes and sizes, and with varying levels of psychopathy. Some take a more humorous path down the road to wreak havoc with a scalpel, while others are so cold-blooded that death would be a kinder act to their victims.

Howard Howe, ‘Tusk’ (2014)

Tusk begs the question: what would it be like to turn completely into an animal? Despite his will, Wallace learns exactly what it’s like to be a walrus, both physically and mentally. The film is a good example of a mad scientist. While Howard Howe is not technically a scientist, he is a retired sailor with a wild imagination.

In his bid to make amends with a walrus he claims once saved his life at sea, Howard takes it upon himself to make his visitor his dead animal friend. He sews Wallace into a skin of human flesh and attaches Wallace’s own leg bones to his mouth like walrus tusks. He then conditions the young man to act like a walrus, so much so that Wallace ends up in a zoo for the rest of his life.

Victor Frankenstein, ‘Frankenstein’ (1931)

dr. Frankenstein is the ultimate example of a mad scientist. Mary Shelley’s version of disorder came in the form of a moral message by eliminating a deity to achieve self-realization. In other words, dr. Frankenstein represents much more than just a scientist determined to create a monster – he serves the purpose of behavioral demonstration for the monster he created.

Frankenstein stands as an ethical lesson in science fiction, and its monster has become synonymous with horror and Halloween. Interestingly enough, the image of Dr. Frankenstein in the 1931 film of the source material. The movie made him more menacing – instead of being ashamed of what he’s made, he gets drunk with power.

Herbert West, ‘Reanimator’ (1985)

Herbert West is one of the most recognizable mad scientists in horror. Animator again follows an eccentric medical student as he hopes to cure death itself. He comes up with a concoction that can resuscitate dead tissue, despite his friends and colleagues condemning his controversial work.

Herbert remains a beloved character in horror, not for his meanness, but for his humor and sincerity. It’s hard not to fall in love with the character as he genuinely believes he’s doing a good job despite the zombies he ends up creating. While Animator again is one of HP Lovecraft’s Least favorite of stories, the film became a cult classic thanks to the comically graphic consequences of trying to mess with life’s natural process.

Barry Nyle, ‘Beyond the Black Rainbow’ (2010)

Beyond the black rainbow is more than just a psychedelic horror film – it combines fascinating sci-fi elements with some of the most vividly stunning cinematography in film. The film is set in a future government-funded facility that experiments with therapy techniques and drugs for those seeking greater happiness.

Barry Nyle runs the day-to-day operations of the facility and as soon as he steps on the screen, you know he means it. The man struggles to stay healthy the longer he stays in the facility, and he’s become a bit of a villain when he helps keep Elena captive. It doesn’t help that he also spent years dealing with Dr. Arboria, which paralyzed his mind.

dr. Génessier, ‘Eyes without a face’ (1960)

Eyes without a face is a classic French horror film that explores family trauma in a grotesquely bizarre way. dr. Génessier is a plastic surgeon and the father of a beautiful young woman. When she finds herself disfigured in a car accident, her father promises to restore her beauty, even if it means luring young girls to his lab to steal the perfect new face for his daughter.

dr. Génessier is a perfect example of a mad scientist with reasons beyond himself. In a way, his desire to help his daughter at all costs is admirable. Unfortunately, no matter how much love is behind his desires, he is still a murderer.

Seth Brundle, ‘The Fly’ (1986)

The fly is one of David Cronenberg’s most beautiful works. Much of this is due to Jeff Goldblum’s brilliant portrayal of the mad scientist, Seth Brundle. He perfectly sums up everything that is so beloved by mad scientists – he is handsome, charming and realizes far too late how dangerous his experiments are.

Despite wanting to make the world a better place, Seth is no angel. He inevitably falls into his own arrogance and loses his sanity. After one of his experiments goes horribly wrong, Seth begins to transform into a human-fly hybrid. The only good quality of Dr. Brundle is that he keeps his experiments to himself.

Dean Armitage, ‘Get Out’ (2017)

Out is one of the best horror films of the past five years and is an excellent film for beginners to delve into the spooky genre. Filled with horrific screenplays that revolve around race, the film has moral lessons that go way beyond most horror movies. And best of all, it has a sinister villain to hate and fight against: Dean Armitage.

Dean is less of a typical mad scientist than most. He doesn’t have a disturbed look on his face, bulging eyes or wild tousled hair. What he does have, however, is an insanely terrifying desire to perform brain-pressing surgeries on people who want to “feel” what it’s like to have different physical features. What makes him so sinister is that his operations actually work.

Josef Heiter, ‘The Human Centipede’ (2009)

Josef Heiter is one of the most grotesquely unnerving mad scientists in horror, and for good reason. He enjoys sewing people’s mouths and bodies together. When the plot of The Human Centipede When it was first released to the public, people were either disgusted or intrigued, and it’s hard to tell if they ever overlap.

This body horror movie is one of the most extreme examples of mainstream horror movies, relying on brutal depictions of bodily functions to terrorize audiences. dr. Heiter dreams of turning people into a real-life centipede and kidnaps a group of test subjects who lose more and more of themselves with each surgical task.

dr. Moreau, ‘The Island of Dr. Moreau’ (1996)

dr. Moreau is just one in a long line of mad scientists who enjoy turning people into something they aren’t. In 1996’s The Island of Dr. moreauThe Doctor hunts down some unwanted guests on his island in hopes of turning humans into animal hybrids.

dr. Moreau doesn’t just torture and experiment with humans, though, he actually splices genes to make animals more human-like. Notoriously played by a tough one Marlon Brando, the mad doctor sure looks good too. dr. Moreau dresses in a large white mumu and wears face paint to show how he has lost part of his mind.

Edward Praetorius, ‘From Beyond’ (1986)

In from beyond, obsessive scientist Dr. Praetorius successfully found a way to access a parallel universe of pleasure. Engrossed in his scientific work, he eventually transforms into a grotesque, shape-shifting monster that preys on the others in his lab.

from beyond is another HP Lovecraft adaptation directed by Re-Animators Stuart Gordon. While the depiction of a mad scientist is even more extreme, the film never achieved cult status like Animator again. It’s home to the same kind of humor, but the added sex scenes make it a bit more outrageous.

