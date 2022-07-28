RB Salzburg hilariously troll Man United with updated demands for in-demand striker Benjamin Sesko

Red Bull Salzburg has ridiculed Manchester United with their ironic appreciation of striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils have joined the race for the 19-year-old’s signature alongside Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Salzburg initially jokingly told United that they would have to pay 300 million euros plus star midfielder Bruno Fernandes to seal the conquest of Sesko.

The Austrian side have now released a brutal update on the striker’s price tag after he impressed in a preseason exhibition game against Liverpool on Wednesday night, claiming they want €1bn, Bruno Fernandes and mascot Fred the Red in exchange for the frontman. .

Sesko scored the only goal of the game as Salzburg defeated the Reds 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena, while the Slovenian international also received high praise for his overall performance.

The 1.80m 4ins striker has attracted attention with his outstanding performance for Matthias Jaissle’s side, scoring 11 goals and seven assists in just 12 starts across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

Sesko has claimed his claim as one of the most exciting strikers on the continent and is the Slovenian national team’s youngest ever goalscorer.

United are looking for a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo informed the club that he wants to be sacked from the last year of his contract.

The 37-year-old held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes and new United manager Erik ten Hag earlier this week, but it now looks like Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford this summer, despite the lack of realistic candidates.

Anthony Martial has impressed in the pre-season for the Red Devils, but it remains uncertain whether Ten Hag will choose the Frenchman as his No. 9 first-choice this season – fueling ties with Sesko.

The Slovenian international has a contract that will tie him to the Red Bull Arena until 2026, allowing Salzburg to boost his valuation.

Sesko would be the second Premier League import from Jaissle’s side this summer if he makes the move to England after Brenden Aaronson completed a move to Leeds from Salzburg earlier in the window.

But with the Austrian side playing hard on their valuation of the striker, it’s unclear whether a summer transfer to Old Trafford is on the horizon for the 19-year-old talisman.