RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp’s side fall to defeat in Austria

Liverpool delivered a disappointing performance in a 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg in their last friendly before Saturday’s Community Shield final with Manchester City.

Reported Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal of the match in Austria, with Jurgen Klopp choosing to start with his presumed second-string 11.

Darwin Nunez’s summer signing was the big name starter for the Reds, and he could have gotten a first-half hat-trick to add to his four goals against Red Bull Leipzig.

His best effort came when he was found by the vivacious youngster Isaac Mabaya, with the Uruguayan striker turning and firing first on the volley to see his attempt crash off the bar.

Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita and Mabaya were threats in the first half, although it was Salzburg who created the better chances.

Liverpool team Adrian, Mabaya (Alexander-Arnold 60), Konate (Matip 60), Gomez (Van Dijk 60), Milner (Robertson 46), Bajcetic (Fabinho 60), Keita (Morton 46) (Henderson 63), Jones (Thiago 60) , Elliott (Salah 60), Carvalho (Diaz 60), Nunez (Firmino 46)

Liverpool were lucky enough to be let off the hook when Joe Gomez Sesko passed on with a mistimed header, and the Salzburg star’s shot was saved and bounced back in the path of Fernando, who was one of the early misses of the season. had to get the ball wide.

Sesko, who posed a threat to Liverpool throughout the first half, came on the scoresheet after passing Adrian after a good play with team-mate Noah Okafor.

Klopp replaced Nunez, Keita and Milner early in the second half – all players you would expect to have some involvement in Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino, Andrew Robertson and Tyler Morton were recruited to Liverpool and then introduced the rest of their big guns on an hourly basis.

Great opportunities fell for Virgil van Dijk who headed a corner over the crossbar and Luis Diaz who forced a save from the Salzburg keeper after a one-two with Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah then forced Nico Mantl into another save, before the keeper blocked a shot from Firmino.

Liverpool found the back of the net through Diaz, but the Colombian was rightly offside.

Despite the Reds’ dominance in the second half, their opponents managed to hold on to the win – meaning Klopp’s men have lost two of their four friendlies for the season.

Liverpool ended last year’s season shattered, with their dream of the fourfold fluttering away in the last two games of what remains an unforgettable and remarkable campaign.

However, the players have returned to the proper states this preseason for another shot at the big prizes on offer.

This weekend’s Community Shield encounter with the star of the season Manchester City will give a much better indication of where Liverpool are.

Youngsters including Harvey Elliott (pictured) and right-back Isaac Mabaya were impressed