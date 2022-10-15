WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Razer’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds are coming to Xbox and PlayStation

Gaming
By Jacky

To differentiate itself from the many over-ear headsets that Razer has released for consoles, the company is bringing a new version of its wireless Hammerhead earbuds to PlayStation and Xbox in November for $149.99. Each console gets its own color treatment from the Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​(white with blue accents for PlayStation, black with green for Xbox). This model features active noise cancellation – and of course Chroma RGB lighting effects. Each comes with a USB-C audio transmitter and USB-C to A adapter, as Series X/S consoles do not have a USB-C port.

As you might have expected, each version handles connectivity a little differently, but both support 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with mobile devices. Razer’s PR lead, Will Powers, said: The edge that the Xbox version is the final model because it can connect to Xbox consoles (requires a special security chip in the audio transmitter) plus PlayStation consoles. If you just want the PS themed colorway, know that it is limited in compatibility compared to the Xbox version, despite being the same price.

The white PlayStation version of Razer's Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​headphones is shown outside their charging case.

The PlayStation version of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​looks a bit more like AirPods with their white design. This one shows the PlayStation badge on the front.
Image: Razer

Razer promises that the USB-C HyperSpeed ​​transmitter will deliver low-latency audio performance (ranging from 25-35ms) and that the charging case will give you up to 30 hours of total use, but Razer says the buttons themselves will last about eight hours a day. charge. The Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​features dual “ambient noise canceling” microphones that the company claims will provide clear vocals.

Wireless gaming earbuds for consoles and other platforms are the latest trend to enter the gaming headset market, with brands like HyperX and Logitech debuting models in 2022. Razer is no stranger to making gamer-friendly earbuds, especially for those on the go. mobile gaming, but the Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​aims to provide more features for console gamers.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock