Razer’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds are coming to Xbox and PlayStation

To differentiate itself from the many over-ear headsets that Razer has released for consoles, the company is bringing a new version of its wireless Hammerhead earbuds to PlayStation and Xbox in November for $149.99. Each console gets its own color treatment from the Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​(white with blue accents for PlayStation, black with green for Xbox). This model features active noise cancellation – and of course Chroma RGB lighting effects. Each comes with a USB-C audio transmitter and USB-C to A adapter, as Series X/S consoles do not have a USB-C port.

As you might have expected, each version handles connectivity a little differently, but both support 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with mobile devices. Razer’s PR lead, Will Powers, said: The edge that the Xbox version is the final model because it can connect to Xbox consoles (requires a special security chip in the audio transmitter) plus PlayStation consoles. If you just want the PS themed colorway, know that it is limited in compatibility compared to the Xbox version, despite being the same price.

The PlayStation version of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​looks a bit more like AirPods with their white design. This one shows the PlayStation badge on the front. Image: Razer

Razer promises that the USB-C HyperSpeed ​​transmitter will deliver low-latency audio performance (ranging from 25-35ms) and that the charging case will give you up to 30 hours of total use, but Razer says the buttons themselves will last about eight hours a day. charge. The Hammerhead HyperSpeed ​​features dual “ambient noise canceling” microphones that the company claims will provide clear vocals.