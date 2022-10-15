Razer’s Edge is one sharp-looking cloud gaming Android handheld

Razer finally shows off the Edge, its portable Android gaming handheld. Good news: it looks a lot better than the last time we saw it in December 2021. There is a lot to consider. The Edge will be released in a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 in January 2023, followed by a 5G-ready version via Verizon in early 2023. It supports the carrier’s ultra-wideband and sub-6GHz networks. Razer follows the Steam Deck reservation model, allowing people to pay $5 to pre-order an Edge.

It is meant to be a great device for streaming cloud games via Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce Now. Razer says the Edge will support up to 144 frames per second through the Steam Link app when streaming PC games locally. The Edge runs on Android 12 with Qualcomm’s G3X Gen 1 chipset, but instead of being an all-in-one handheld like the concept shown months ago (as Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld is), it’s a 6. .8-inch tablet that can be removed from the controller. By the way, that controller is a Kishi V2 Pro, a feature-packed version with haptics and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That gamepad will not be available separately for the time being; for now, it’s only available packaged with the Edge.

A few corners of the Edge: one on the top with the array of buttons without the Kishi V2 Pro and another on the bottom with the controller’s USB-C and 3.5mm ports. Image: Razer

The tablet component stands out for its specifications, which is the 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED display with a fast refresh rate of 144 Hz. In addition to the G3x Gen 1 chipset, which Qualcomm calls a “Gaming Platform,” there’s 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which should give it some speed, and 128GB of storage. It has Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting headphones, and it also has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, making it compatible with some of the fastest routers available, such as Google’s Nest Wifi Pro, Eero’s Pro 6E, and more.

The Edge has a front-facing camera so you can stream on Twitch while you’re gaming or jumping into a Zoom conversation. As for battery life, Razer shared that the Edge will have a 5,000mAh battery, so it will likely last you a while if you’re just using it for streaming cloud games.

Here’s a look at what the Edge will look like without the Kishi V2 Pro plugged in (above). The lower part shows what it looks like when nested in the controller. Image: Razer

While the Edge isn’t the first of its kind, it probably won’t have a problem at $399.99, which is just $50 more than Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which has lesser specs. If Razer’s 144Hz refresh rate display and powerful chipset deliver great performance both when streaming games in the cloud and running Android games natively, I suspect the Edge will be the best when it launches in early 2023. released.