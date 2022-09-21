Razer Releases Cheaper, More Compact Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar

Razer’s Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar. | Image: Razer

Razer’s New Leviathan V2 X PC Soundbar is a smaller, stripped-down version of its full-sized sibling that Razer released earlier this year. The 15.7-inch soundbar has a cheaper price tag of $99.99, but still offers a decent amount of features for the cost.

In terms of audio, you can expect two full-range drivers and two passive radiators with a maximum volume output of 90dB from one meter away. It lacks the subwoofer and THX Spatial Audio that the standard $249 Leviathan V2 comes with, so you might miss more immersive, bass-rich audio that my colleague Cameron Faulkner said “sounds pretty fantastic” in his review.



Image: Razer Just look at that RGB.

Like its more expensive counterpart, the Leviathan V2 X comes with customizable RGB lighting effects – but instead of 18 different lighting zones, you get 14. The Leviathan V2 X also has a USB-C port that you can use to charge it through power your computer, monitor or power brick. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, in case you want to connect it wirelessly to your phone or computer (if not, there’s a USB audio input).

While the Leviathan V2 X lacks some of the bells and whistles that the standard Leviathan soundbar has, it still seems like a budget-friendly option if you’re looking for a compact audio source for your PC setup, but it’s hard to tell without actually putting it in. get hands. The device is now available for pre-orderwith shipments from September 28.

Update September 20, 5:24 PM ET: Updated to add more information about the soundbar’s power and audio connectivity.