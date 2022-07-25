Rayo Vallecano in shock Diego Costa talks which could see him face Manchester United on Sunday

Manchester United could face Diego Costa again on Sunday, with Rayo Vallecano reportedly making the striker an offer.

The former Chelsea striker is currently a free agent after canceling his contract with Atlético Mineiro early this year.

The club won a domestic double with Costa scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

Diego Costa has reportedly been offered a contract by Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano

He could now be ready for a return to Spain with Vallecano, who will be hosted by United in a friendly on Sunday.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Spanish outfit has offered the 33-year-old a contract.

Costa knows the club well, having been on loan there for some time in 2012.

The former Spain international last played in Spain in 2020, in what was his second stint with Atletico Madrid.