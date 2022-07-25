Rayo Vallecano in shock Diego Costa talks which could see him face Manchester United on Sunday
Rayo Vallecano makes a contract offer to Diego Costa, who could see the striker face Manchester United in Erik Ten Hag’s first home game
- Diego Costa is currently a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro
- The striker canceled his contract after just six months in Brazil
- Ray Vallecano has reportedly given him a return to LaLiga . offered
Manchester United could face Diego Costa again on Sunday, with Rayo Vallecano reportedly making the striker an offer.
The former Chelsea striker is currently a free agent after canceling his contract with Atlético Mineiro early this year.
The club won a domestic double with Costa scoring five goals in 19 appearances.
Diego Costa has reportedly been offered a contract by Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano
He could now be ready for a return to Spain with Vallecano, who will be hosted by United in a friendly on Sunday.
Mundo Deportivo claim the Spanish outfit has offered the 33-year-old a contract.
Costa knows the club well, having been on loan there for some time in 2012.
The former Spain international last played in Spain in 2020, in what was his second stint with Atletico Madrid.
Costa has been a free agent since his contract with Atletico Mineiro was terminated in January