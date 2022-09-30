Raymond & Ray trailer finds Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as two estranged brothers

Two half-brothers – played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke – come together to bury the father they both hated in the new Raymond & Ray trailer.

The film had its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in September and will be screened at the Busan International Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival in October.

Written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia (Last Days in the Desert), the film debuts in theaters October 14 and arrives on Apple TV Plus October 21.

The trailer opens with Raymond (McGregor) knocking on Ray (Hawke)’s door and telling his half-brother, “Our father is dead.”

“His last wish was for his sons to attend his funeral,” Raymond says, while Ray replies, “You don’t have to go. He is dead. He’ll never know.’

Ray sets down a coffee mug for Raymond, who takes it and says, “You’re a very tender man, you know that?”

The half-brothers meet their father’s lawyer Mendez (Oscar Nunez), who says, “Your father’s will. It was his wish that you dig his grave.’

This clearly baffles both brothers, as Raymond can only muster, “What?”

The brothers are both in a car, as Raymond says, “The old man used to mess with us, but forgiveness is good,” as they begin to dig the grave.

They’re at the funeral home when Canfield (Todd Luiso) shows them the coffin their father has chosen… an extremely plain wooden coffin, compared to the ornate coffins displayed behind them.

“The cheapest man who ever lived,” says Ray, while another shot introduces Raymond to Lucia (Maribel Verdu).

When Raymond asked how she knew their father, she said, “We were lovers for a while,” causing Ray to almost spit out his soup.

Another scene shows Kiera (Sophie Okenedo) asking Ray what he was like as a father, while he replies, “The worst,” as Raymond and Ray both fight.

“Like a burden on my chest,” Ray adds, while Raymond dreams he’s buried alive, adding, “Forgiveness is good.”

They are thrown into another loop when Lucia introduces Raymond and Ray to her young son and their brother, Simon, as they dig the grave.

Raymond adds: ‘We come out of chaos. Our father was a monster. We repeat. We repeat,’ although Ray replies, ‘you don’t have to.’

Ray plays a trumpet at the funeral, flanked by Canfield and another character played by Vondie Curtis-Hall.

The trailer shows both brothers trying to walk on their hands – set to Charles Bradley’s Changes – with Ray adding that both he and Raymond were “connected at the hip” growing up.

“And then, just being around each other reminds you of all that pain,” Ray tells Kiera over a drink at a bar.

Raymond says to Ray, “I want to know what it feels like to let it go,” as Ray runs after Kiera.

“But I’m afraid it will crush me,” Raymond adds, asking his brother, “Come with me,” and Ray agrees.

“But it takes a lot more than a hole in the ground to get that old man out of your head,” Ray tells him as the trailer draws to a close.

