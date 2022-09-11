RayJ gets emotional about how sex tape feud with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner will affect his kids

<!–

Ray J made an emotional post in the wake of the current feud with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner over the infamous 2007 sex tape that was reportedly leaked to the public over a decade ago.

In a distressed social media post, Raycon founder, 41, wrote Saturday night: “My. Soul hurts – but God is working this out!!! – I get emotional because I love my children and I care about what they (sic) think and feel about me in their life!! – It kills me to think they would keep this inhumane, no love or value from other emotions or families! – You thought you had won everything!! – But you’re about to lose.’

The For the Love of Ray J star released a 40-minute video on Saturday, while still vacationing at a luxury mansion in the Dominican Republic.

During the expletive laced message, he lashed out at his former girlfriend and her mother, claiming they rekindled the controversy in order to boost the ratings of their current reality show The Kardashians.

Ray J, whose official name is William Ray Norwood, Jr, has shared documents he signed at the time claiming that the Kardashian family matriarch was behind the whole plan and that they made three different ties.

At one point, after refuting allegations that he hurt the Skims founder while she was asleep, the Pump actor exclaimed, “I don’t want my kids looking at me like no f-ing, I don’t know how it’s called domestic violence…’

In a later post, he said, “My daughter and my son are…” as he chokes and looks at the camera and says, “I shouldn’t have screwed it up” and shakes his head. When he recovered, he got angry and said, “All I’m doing this for is my kids… because the moral integrity and the values ​​and integrity I stand for would be a little fuzzy.” He promised to close the matter before his daughter knew about it.

The actor and producer has since shared on social media that he has left his vacation and is returning to the US, writing in Instagram stories: ‘I won’t stop until you know it’s real!! – Always hate me!! f**k you!!! My children are all that matters!!’ tag both Kim and Kris in the post.

In a second story post, he shared a video of his drive to the airport, in which he indicated that he was on his way to New York with the comment, “I’m going to be a real problem.”

The divorced father of two shares daughter Melody, four, and son Epik, two, with his ex-wife Princess Love.

Ray J’s allegations are being heard. His most recent live video received more than 600 thousand likes. The first received more than 400 thousand.

Kris Jenner, 66, has denied helping the sex tape leak and took a lie detector test when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Cordon last week.

Ray J has withdrawn, claiming that the person who took the test is an impostor.