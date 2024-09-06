Raygun might be back to acting with a BIG celebrity by her side when a new image is revealed, and she’s enjoying her 15 minutes of fame.

She became a worldwide sensation after her routine at the Paris Olympics

Raygun’s time in the spotlight after the Paris Olympics shows no signs of slowing down, according to one of his recent high-profile dinner companions as a guide.

The infamous Australian breakdancer, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, dined with music icon Boy George at an Amsterdam restaurant while on holiday.

A photo of Gunn sporting a new look, alongside her husband, George, and a male companion, was captioned “breaking the internet” in a clear indication that she is enjoying her 15 minutes of fame.

This comes after Raygun confirmed that she was offered the chance to perform alongside Boy George after wooing British billionaire Sir Richard Branson with her performance at the Olympics.

The Sydney-based university lecturer made the shock revelation during her first television interview this week following her disastrous Paris routine on Channel Ten’s The Project.

“The advantage is that you get contacted by random people who you never thought would notice you,” Gunn said.

‘You know, and it’s not just about the breakers, who you’ve respected for a decade.

‘It’s someone like Sir Richard Branson calling you to say he enjoyed your performance and thought it was ‘brave’, ‘courageous’ and ‘funny’.

“And he would love to do something with me and take me on some cruise with Boy George. What is life? I don’t know.”

Gunn’s routine at the Paris Games made her the subject of worldwide ridicule.

While figures such as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and fellow Olympian Ariarne Titmus supported her, personalities such as music sensation Adele and American television star Jimmy Fallon openly mocked her.

In unforgettable scenes, the 37-year-old performed some classic moves in Paris, notably incorporating the sprinkler, before imitating a snake and a kangaroo.

Unsurprisingly, Gunn received a score of zero from the judges and soon became a laughing stock worldwide.

During a tell-all interview with Waleed Aly this week on The Project, Raygun said she knew she was in for a turbulent time after receiving a worrying message from an Australian Olympic Committee official after her routine.

“As soon as I finished, you know, my rounds, my AOC press liaison was like, ‘Oh, there’s a little bit of a storm brewing on social media. You might want to stop using it,'” she said.

“I thought, ‘Okay.’ I didn’t understand the magnitude of it. I saw some comments and I thought, ‘Oh, no.'”

An Olympic breakdancing judge confirmed that Raygun was far below the level of his opponents in Paris

“I thought: ‘My God! What happened?'”

Raygun admitted he had not rewatched his performance, before addressing the “harsh” reaction.

“I haven’t watched it again, no. But it’s not unusual for me. I’m not very good at rewatching my battles,” she said.

“It’s still going to take some time. I think I’ve seen little bits and pieces, but yeah, I’ll see it one day.”