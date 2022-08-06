Rayan Ait-Nouri’s 74th minute winner gave Leeds the PERFECT start to the season to beat Wolves 2-1

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s own goal in the 74th minute gave Leeds a 2-1 win at home to Wolves to kick off their Premier League season after Daniel Podence and Rodrigo had previously scored in the first half at Elland Road.

Brenden Aaronson had made his way through the Wolves defenders, but his shot came from Air-Nouri on a cross from Patrick Bamford which shot over the visitors’ goal to give the visitors all three points.

Podence’s opener came after just six minutes, when the Portuguese forward drove the ball into the ground over Illan Meslier into Leeds’ goal, after Hwang Hee-Chan header from a cross by Pedro Neto.

Rayan Ait-Nouri turned the ball into his own net late in the game to gift the hosts the perfect start to the 2022-23 season

Ait-Nouri’s own goal in the 74th minute was initially credited as a goal for debutant Brenden Aaronson

Daniel Podence opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an acrobatic half volley coming in over the crossbar

Pedro Neto was found on the left before beating Rasmus Kristensen and sending a cross to Hwang Hee-Chan on the back post, who headed the ball pack into Podence’s path

Rodrigo equalized 18 minutes later, sending an already bouncing Elland Road into a frenzy

Rodrigo’s attack beat Jose Sa at his close post for speed and power to bring Leeds back up to standard

But the lead didn’t last long as Rodrigo pulled the hosts back with a low and hard attack that defeated Jose Sa on his near post to heighten the already feverish atmosphere on Elland Road.

Belgium international Leander Dendoncker got the chance to give his side the lead on the eve of half-time after managing to stay onside in the Leeds penalty area, but Meslier spread out to take the midfielder from just yards away .

Leeds undoubtedly impressed in the first half, with debutant Brenden Aaronson in particular playing well, but Wolves grew in the game in what was an even start to the second period, which saw half chances for both sides.

Leander Dendoncker had the chance to give the visitors the lead on the eve of half-time, but Meslier kept him firmly in the way

Aaronson was hugely impressive on his debut following his move from RB Salzburg in the summer

However, the visitors began to take advantage and enjoy the ball more in dangerous positions, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Neto combining well down the Wolves’ left wing.

Another debutant in Rasmus Kristensen did a splendid job of stopping Ait-Nouri in his tracks with a last-ditch tackle in his own penalty area just after the hour, as play began to open up for both sides at the back.

But it was Leeds who broke the stalemate with an own goal from Ait-Nouri, who put captain Bamford’s ball into his own goal through Sa’s goal under heavy pressure from the impressive Aaronson to give the home side a 74th-minute lead.

Full report to follow.