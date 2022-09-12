Ray Quinn’s fiancée Emily Ashleigh gives birth to their first child

<!–

Ray Quinn and his fiancée Emily Ashleigh have welcomed their first child.

The former X Factor contestant, 34, has become a father for the second time when he shared the happy news on Instagram, along with two sweet Polaroid photos as he introduced their daughter Summer Reign to the world.

He is already father to Harry, nine, who he shares with ex-wife Emma Stephens, while his new partner has son Lucien from a previous relationship.

Ray announced the newborn’s name, telling fans: ‘Summer Reign Quinn 04.09.2022’

He added: ‘Enjoy every special moment with Our beautiful precious little baby GIRL!’

The doting parents were seen rocking their daughter in a heartwarming black and white photo.

The singer is said to have given up his fame for a string of jobs, including one as a carpet fitter, before becoming a laborer and a Hermes delivery boy earning £11.40 an hour.

The now-carpet mechanic proposed school teacher Emily with New Years in 2020.

He revealed his happy news in an Instagram post on New Years Day, sharing a photo of the couple kissing as a delighted Emily flashed her ring.

The former Hollyoaks actor wrote: ‘Welcome to the family my queen #shesaidyes’

The photo, also shared by Emily, showed the blonde sitting on Ray’s knee kissing the side of his face while showing off her sparkling diamond.

In her post, Emily wrote: ‘The most beautiful things are not seen or heard, but felt…. Falling in love with you is just indescribable…..Forever it is’.

Ray made British music history after competing on The X Factor by becoming the youngest male artist to reach the top of the UK album chart without releasing a single.

He had a successful jazz career and also performed in many musical productions and plays in the UK.

The artist went on to compete in Dancing On Ice in 2009 and the All Stars edition in 2014, winning both series.

He later took on the role of right-wing extremist Jonny Baxter in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks for a year between 2018 and 2019.

Before the pandemic, the star starred in the cast of a play at the Royal Court Theater in Liverpool, but learning that he would not receive government aid as the production was cancelled, he reportedly took a job delivering Hermes.

However, Ray now works as a carpet fitter in the family business with brothers Darren and Robin after losing his father to cancer in November 2020.

He previously said: OKAY! magazine: ‘My father was a carpet fitter all his life. He taught my brothers how to do it.

“When I started, I actually went to work in my father’s old uniform. He had always said you can work your way out of anything; to hold your head high – and I did.’