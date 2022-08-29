Ray Liotta fiancee Jacy Nittolo gets a new tattoo to mark three months since his death at age 67

Ray Liotta’s fiancée marked the three months of his death with a permanent reminder of their love.

Jacy Nittolo, 47, shared a series of black and white photos on Instagram on Saturday as she got a new tattoo.

The grieving influencer wrote: ‘Yesterday (Friday, August 26) marked 3 months. It just seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will be with me forever.’

Lasting tribute: Ray Liotta’s fiancé, Jacy Nittolo, 47, now has a permanent memory of the love she shared with the late actor who died in May at age 67

“What an honor to let Mark Mahoney’s gift do the work. Thanks @markmahoney_ssc for a beautiful day and @chazznittolo for capturing it.”

Jacy didn’t show the finished product, but up close, the new ink looked like a feather.

The Good Fellas actor died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic in May. He was 67.

New tattoo: Friday, August 27, it was three months since the Good Fellas star died, and his grieving resolution got a new tattoo to mark the occasion

Ink: Jacy got her new ink from renowned Hollywood tattoo artist Mark Mahoney

A month after the actor’s unexpected death, Jacy posted a heartbreaking tribute to the man she hoped to make her husband.

“There are no words to properly describe what you are going through with this kind of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.’

She continued: ‘Every day is my hint of some light in our kids – Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey. Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter.”

Ink: A photo of the finished product was not revealed, but from a close-up photo, the new ink appeared to be a feather. Jacy’s son, Chazz, 22, photographed the process

Final days: Jacy was in the Dominican Republic with her fiance when he died in his sleep in May

Karsen, 23, is the daughter of The Shades of Blue actor from his marriage to ex-wife Michelle Grace, 53.

Jacy is the mother of son Dax, 24, son Chazz, 22, daughter Jade, 19, and son Joey, 11 from her marriage to her former Joseph Nittolo. It was her son Chazz, who took the photos for her Instagram post.

“Our lives are so fragile right now, but we hold each other together. It’s like we’re one big mixed family, destined to exceed our wildest imagination.’

The couple were revived by Ray’s daughter, Karsen, after she met Jacy at a party hosted by Chazz.

Fixup: The Marriage Story star was patched up with Jacy by his daughter Karsen. They are engaged in 2020

The pair clicked and the Hanna actor posed the question in 2020. In a performance in September 2021 on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actor revealed the fix-up, “She said, “I want you to go out with my dad. I think you would be perfect for my dad.”‘

Jacy was hesitant to date an actor, and The Marriage Story star admitted he wasn’t crazy that she had a young son. “The buzzkill for me was that she also had a 10-year-old, and when you’re in your 60s, the last thing you want is a 10-year-old,” the devoted stepfather said at the time. “Luckily, this guy is really cool.”