Ray J doubles down on claims it was Kris Jenner’s idea to release his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Ray J followed up and is sticking to the claims that it was Kris Jenner’s ‘idea’ to release his and her daughter, Kim Kardashian’s, sex tape, in 2007.

The singer, 41, shared a 30 minute Instagram post on Saturday where he threatened to sue both of the stars for defamation, and uploaded a shorter clip where he states, ‘You have f***ed with the wrong person.’

The star’s recent fiery rants came after the 66-year-old reality star took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Cordon on Thursday, and denied that she ‘helped’ Kim release the sex tape.

The TV personality uploaded a short, black and white clip, where he was heatedly heard saying, ‘You have f***ed with the wrong person.’

He then went on to say, ‘I was just gonna handle this s**t legally and just hit you in court and get what I deserve from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad.’

The star concluded his short reel by calling out to Kris and Kim that, ‘We are going through receipts tonight,’ adding, ‘Everything that I got, Imma let them see.’

Ray J added an extensive rant in the caption of the clip in order to ‘clear my name’ and emphasized that ‘this is for my kids.’

Ray J began his statement by clearly expressing that both Kris and Kim have messed with the wrong person, and stated that the two allegedly ‘stole’ money from his family.

‘AND NOW ITS ABOUT TO BE A EASY WIN ON YOU DEVILS AND CON-ARTIST — YOU STOLE ALL THAT MONEY FROM MY MOM AND SISTER — OVER 800k and YOU HAD TO PAY IT BACK BECAUSE YOU WERE GUILTY AND THE JUDGE ORDERED IT!! —- YOU TRIED TO TO BURY THAT JUST LIKE YOUR TRYING TO BURY ME!!’

He then referenced to John Grogan, who was the individual working behind the lie detector machine, on James Cordon’s late night talk show. After Kris said she did not assist in the release of the sex tape, John concluded that she was telling the truth.

‘John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. He’s been convicted of twenty-six counts of fraud and had his P.I. license pulled from him, and he simply became a world-known polygraph examiner,’ Ray J typed.

The singer added in all caps, ‘THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!’

After sharing the clip, he uploaded a separate post, where he specifically focused on John and claimed he was a ‘fraud,’ while adding, ‘Nothing can stop the RAIN KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! NO NO NO KIM!! — ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!— WAIT TILL THEY SEE YOUR HANDWRITING AND FINGERPRINTS ON MY CANTRACT!! and WAIT UNTIL THEY SEE YOUR CONTRACT YOU SIGNED THE SAME DAY AS ME!’

He concluded his rant by writing, ‘YOU THOUGHT KIM AND KRIS STORIES WAS TRUE SO YOU RAN THE STORY!! FACTS ARE ITS COMPLETELY FALSE – I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU THE TRUTH!!’

‘IM GOING ON THE BIGGEST RANT OF MY LIFE TONIGHT TO CLEAR MY NAME OF THIS NEGATIVITY AND SHOW YOU HOW THESE PEOPLE ARE F***ING DEVILS — AFTER THIS FINALE!!! THEN WE CAN BE DONE WITH THIS- IM FIRED UP TONIGHT!! THIS is FOR MY KIDS!!’

Shortly after the reel was uploaded, Ray J shared a much longer video that lasted for 30 minutes, detailing similar claims in his previous rant, alleging Kim and Kris are spreading ‘false narratives’ and that he can’t ‘even defend himself.’

When discussing the sex tape, he doubled down on his claims that Kris was indeed involved in its release, stating, ‘You watched it. And made a decision and then you get on whatever show you was on and take a lie detector test with a fraud.’

As he looked directly into his phone’s camera, the star stated, ‘I want to sue you. I want to sue every network. I want to sue the dude that did the lie detector test…’

Towards the end of the video, the singer showed alleged text messages between himself and Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West. One of the messages claimed that Kanye, also known as Ye, was asking for the sex tapes and contracts.

On his Instagram profile description, Ray J wrote out, ‘John Grogan is a fraud and so is KRIS AND KIm!! Sombody is going to jail!’

The tape from Kim’s 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas with her ex were famously released by Vivid Entertainment in a 41-minute DVD titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007.

However, in recent weeks, Ray J has alleged that Kris was the ‘mastermind’ behind the sex tape’s release, but the media personality has now hit back at the allegations.

During the lie detector challenge, James, 44, asked Kris: ‘Did you help Kim release her sex tape?’ His question was met by gasps and sounds of shock by the crowd, but Kris did not shy away from answering the question.

She said: ‘It’s OK. No, no.’

After James’ colleague John, who was working the lie detector machine, confirmed that she was in fact telling the truth, Kris said: ‘We cleared that up!’

It comes after Ray J claimed Kris ‘masterminded’ the release of his and Kim’s sex tape, told ‘false stories’ about him, and tried to ‘ruin’ his family.

The singer, 41, inserted himself into the latest round of drama between Kanye West, 45, and Kim, 41, after the rapper published text messages between him and his ex-wife with a plea from her mom, 66, who asked for Kanye to stop bringing her up.

Ray J left a comment underneath a ShadeRoom post that showed the message, writing, ‘What about my mom Kris? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain.’

The musician then claimed Kris was the one who introduced him to Vivid CEO Steven Hirsch. Vivid was the company that released the infamous sex tape between Kim and Ray J in 2007.

‘You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh,’ he stated.

‘You don’t think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does,’ he said, wrapping up his grievances.

