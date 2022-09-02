Ray J claims Kris Jenner ‘masterminded’ the release of his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

Ray J has criticized Kris Jenner, claiming she was the “brain” behind the release of his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, telling “false stories” about him and trying to “ruin” his family.

The singer, 41, has joined the latest round of drama between Kanye West, 45, and Kim, 41, after the rapper published text messages between him and his ex-wife pleading with her mother, 66, to Kanye asked. to stop raising her.

Ray J left a comment under a ShadeRoom post that featured the post, writing, “What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look terrible, for your gain.’

His Claims: Ray J has claimed that Kris Jenner was “the mastermind behind the release” of his and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, telling “false stories” about him and trying to “ruin” his family; Pictured 2022

The musician then claimed that Kris was the one who introduced him to Vivid CEO Steven Hirsch. Vivid was the company that released the infamous sex tape between Kim and Ray J in 2007.

“You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you were the brains behind everything in your family, and at the same time you were trying to ruin mine,” he explained.

‘Do you think not all mothers get stressed? Or are you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care – this makes me sick – but God was behind me and still does,” he concluded his grievances.

Mastermind: The singer, 41, left a comment under a ShadeRoom post, writing: ‘You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you thought of everything for your family and tried to ruin mine’

Infamous: The former couple, who got together in 2002 when they were both 21, made the infamous tape during Kim’s birthday that year; Pictured 2006

It comes after Kanye shared a text from Kim on his Instagram on behalf of her mother on Thursday.

“From my mother – PLEASE,” Kim’s text began. “Please tell him to stop saying my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this gives me infinite stress,” she wrote.

It’s not the first time Ray J has claimed that Kris was the mastermind behind the tape’s release.

In a great interview with DailyMail.com in May of this year, Ray J – real name Ray Norwood – said: “I’ve been in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, misuse my name and make billions to deserve. of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really talked about.

Kris’ Plea: The original post showed Kanye West’s, 45, texting Kim, 41, pleading with her mother, 66, asking Kanye to stop raising her

Stress: ‘Please tell him to stop saying my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this gives me a lot of stress,” Kim wrote on behalf of Kris; The trio pictured in 2015

‘I’ve never leaked anything. I’ve never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

The former couple, who got together in 2002 when they were both 21, made the infamous tape during her birthday celebrations that year.

Kanye also hit out at his former mother-in-law on Thursday, writing, “Don’t let Kris let you play playboy like she let Kyle and Kim do,”

Bizarre: Kanye also hit out at his former mother-in-law on Thursday, writing: ‘Don’t let Kris let you play playboy like she let Kyle and Kim do’

“Because you’re half white?” West rekindled his struggles with co-parenting with Kim when he shared a slew of revealing text messages on Thursday

The rapper confessed to having an addiction to pornography when he posted a screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, chatting in an Instagram story posted today.

Don’t let Kris make you a playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction that Instagram promotes. I won’t let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he wrote.

Aside from Kris’ plea, Kanye’s posts showed that he was pushing Kim’s choice of school for their children.

One of the posts stated that Kanye insisted that he meet Kim in person and suggested that she arrange their children’s school choice because she is “half white.”

The couple — who were declared legally single on March 2 after nearly seven years of marriage — share children North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three.