Ray Hadley defends Calliope grandma who was convicted after outing paedophile Edward James Thomson

Ray Hadley said a grandmother who ended up in a police cell for walking a pedophile in her hometown deserves a “medal,” not the criminal conviction she received when her story gained worldwide attention.

Maxine Davey, 59, held up signs along a busy stretch of road warning residents that child sex predator Edward James Thomson lived in the Calliope neighborhood near Gladstone in Central Queensland.

Thomson was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after being convicted last year of rape and multiple counts of indecent treatment of children under 16.

But he was released after only 12 months. An appeal against his conviction was rejected earlier this year.

Ms Davey filmed the outside of his home, where his belongings and vehicles could be identified, and shared the clip on Facebook.

As a result, she was found guilty of one count of unlawful stalking and narrowly avoided time behind bars. She was also fined $2,200.

“She should have a medal around her neck, not a criminal conviction,” Hadley said on his… 2GB morning show. “For identifying the filthy low thumper.”

Hadley labeled the charges against Ms Davey a “disgrace” and said that if she wasn’t there, residents wouldn’t know a sex offender lived among them.

“We owe her a lot of thanks,” said the radio station.

Ms Davey said she was “shocked” to find out she had broken the law and regretted her actions.

But many, including Thomson’s victims, have labeled her a “hero.”

“I just wanted to hold up a sign to let other parents know that other parents (should) be aware, but then I crossed the line and broke the law,” Ms Davey said. A current matter.

“I crossed the line in posting it. I posted it and it was online for two hours and 35 minutes before I quickly deleted it.”

She spent three and a half hours in a prison cell before being charged, staring over the course of a possible five-year sentence.

When Thomson was approached by the program last year, he said the incident involving Ms Davey had “caused a lot of stress for the whole family.”

But Radley said he had no sympathy for the killer.

“Can you understand how reprehensible it is, given… there is no regret, there is 12 months in prison – a paltry sentence – and he has the audacity to tell (journalist) Dan Nolan: ‘It’s been stressing my family a lot. Worried” ?

“I think raping a little girl might have put a little more stress on your family than what Maxine Davey did.”

Hadley said he had seen Mrs. Davey’s story make headlines in the news around the world, including in New York, London and New Zealand.

“I hope that in my lifetime the lawmakers in Queensland decide that the laws on pedophiles are totally and utterly inadequate with regard to sentencing,” he said.

Mrs. Davey, a grandmother of seven children, has lived in Australia for 41 years and has never had a crime against her name.

The breast cancer survivor who now lives on a social assistance pension said the verdict “hurts.”

‘I’m really devastated. I have never considered myself a criminal and I will bear this charge against me for the rest of my life.”

Survivors of sexual assault who were victims of the 41-year-old have rallied behind Ms Davey, saying she should be seen as a ‘hero’ and not a criminal.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous how the justice system works. She can’t put this on. This is not fair,” said one victim.

“I believe she’s a real hero. It absolutely breaks my heart that she is trying to do the right thing (as) a human and she is absolutely torn for it,” said another victim.