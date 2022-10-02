Ray Hadley Blows Up For Being Overheard By Channel Nine In Footy Tribute Ray Warren NRL Grand Finale

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Broadcasting legend Ray Hadley regrets being banned from being featured in a Channel Nine documentary honoring his close friend Ray Warren.

The documentary about the life of Warren – who retired from NRL commentary earlier this year – ran on Friday night.

All of Warren’s close media friends were interviewed for the TV special except Hadley, who worked with the legendary commentator for over 30 years.

Broadcasting legend Ray Hadley (pictured commenting for 2018 boxing) is furious that he has been banned from being featured in a Channel Nine documentary honoring his close friend Ray Warren

Broadcast icon Ray Warren stops commenting after 55 years

Hadley has reportedly told friends that he is deeply offended by the surveillance.

“My relationship with Rabs goes back decades and we’ve seen and shared some wonderful sports moments from adjacent comment boxes,” Hadley said. News Corp.

“It would have been nice to be part of a show honoring the great man.”

Hadley and Warren teamed up in commentary during the NRL Grand Finals, State of Origin and Olympics.

In addition to their work, the couple have been playing golf together for 20 years and are both members of the Castle Hill Golf Club.

Hadley (pictured at a press conference) was deeply offended by Channel Nine’s rejection

Remarkably, the Nine Network interviewed Bruce McAvaney of rival network Channel 7, who had very little to do with the 79-year-old over the years.

Warren announced his retirement from comment earlier in the year, thanking the many people who supported him along the way.

“After 55 years of talking to my family and mentioning rugby league and other sports, I’ve decided my time in the comment box is over,” said Warren.

“I’ll miss the phone so much, but I think it’s time to move on to my 80th birthday in 12 months.

‘I want to say a big thank you to everyone. All my colleagues at Channel 9, Channel 10, Radio 2GB and where I started at Radio 2LF in Young, each giving a young person from Junee the chance to make his dreams come true.

The Channel Nine documentary in honor of Warren aired Friday night

“Hopefully my story will bring some inspiration to the lives of other young children from the country.

“To the game, the NRL and the players, for giving me the privilege of mentioning such a great product. And finally the viewers, because I’ve been allowed to spend some time in your living rooms since the early 1970s.’

Sunday’s decider between Parramatta and Penrith will be the first decider in many years not to be accompanied by the voice of the broadcaster icon.

Hadley holds his 33rd major final for 2GB on Sunday night – equaling radio commentator Frank Hyde’s record, who called 31 major finals and two repeats between 1953 and 1983.