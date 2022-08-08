Ray Hadley 2GB storms off Brisbane Ekka broadcast due to technical ‘fiasco’ and returns to Sydney

The furious Ray Hadley has left a live broadcast of the Royal Queensland Show after technical problems turned his morning radio show into a ‘fiasco’.

Hadley told listeners that his broadcast of the show, known as the Ekka, had been a disaster from the moment he went on air shortly after 9am and would go no further.

The 2GB announcer had heavily promoted the Brisbane visit on his program and should have been at the Ekka all week.

Hadley gave the usual introduction to his show, which is also played on Brisbane’s 4BC and regional stations around New South and Queensland, but it quickly fell into chaos.

“Just a few minor technical issues as we’re at the Ekka and by the time I get here tomorrow, I can assure you,” Hadley said.

“Now I’m going to take a short break and come back soon to check the weather. It’s now 25 past nine.’

After playing commercials and continuing trouble, Hadley came back and said, ‘Look, we’re taking another break’.

More ads followed before Hadley said the problems continued and that he would have “discussions” when the program finished at noon.

“All I can do is sincerely apologize for the first 30 minutes of the program, which has been a complete fiasco,” he said.

“But I apologize. I’m broadcasting from the Ekka, which I couldn’t tell you because nothing seemed to work.

“I hope it works for now and we’ll see what happens from now on, but I sincerely apologize to the network stations and listeners on 2GB and 4BC for what was basically a 30 minute fiasco.

“And of course we’ll have some discussions in the afternoon about the fiasco I presided over. ‘

After another hiatus, the issues were still unresolved and Hadley said his regular stand-in, Mark Levy, would be taking over the show.

“Look, we’re having some serious technical issues here on the Ekka, so Mark Levy will be running the program after 10 a.m. this morning, for which I apologize to Mark and everyone else.”

‘…While I’m in the air, there are people here who are trying to fix things right now – in vain I might say -.

“There’s no point in trying, as we do from time to time, to get through three hours without much help, because technically we don’t have anything for me here that really works at the moment.

“So we plod along until ten o’clock and then Mark takes charge.”

As the clock ticked closer to 10, Hadley told listeners he was on his way to the airport.

“I’m going back to Sydney and I’ll be broadcasting from the Sydney studio tomorrow, given the problems we encountered this morning.”