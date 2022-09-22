WhatsNew2Day
Ravens ‘sign Jason Pierre-Paul’ as the former Giants and Bucs defensive end finds a new home

Sports
By Merry
Ravens ‘sign Jason Pierre-Paul’ as former Giants and Bucs defensive end finds new home after down year in Tampa Bay

  • Jason Pierre-Paul is reportedly headed to the Ravens on a one-year deal
  • He is said to have visited the team earlier this week and also earlier in the summer
  • DE is a three-time Pro Bowler who has also won two Super Bowls

By Jake Nisse for Dailymail.Com

Published: 00:08, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 00:08, 23 September 2022

Jason Pierre-Paul has reportedly signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where the 33-year-old has signed a one-year deal according to NFL Network.

The parties had been ‘talking for months’ and the deal is worth up to $5.5 million.

Pierre-Paul joins the Ravens after a reported visit with the team earlier this summer, and the pass rusher was also reportedly spotted at the team’s facility earlier this week.

Jason Pierre-Paul was named a 2020 Pro Bowler with the Bucs and spent four years there
Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons with the Bucs and was named a Pro Bowler in 2020 when the team won a Super Bowl.

But he posted just 2.5 sacks last season and did not return to the team.

The signing of Pierre-Paul will help the Ravens on defense after defensive end Steven Means suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2.

Pierre-Paul played for the Giants for eight years and totaled 58.5 sacks for the franchise
Outside linebacker David Ojabo, a second round pick in this year’s draft, is also currently on IR.

Prior to playing for Tampa Bay, Pierre-Paul had eight successful years with the Giants, earning two Pro Bowl honors (plus first-team All-Pro in 2011) and playing a significant role in the team’s Super Bowl XLVI victory.

Pierre-Paul had 16.5 sacks in the Giants’ 2011 championship season and currently has 91.5 for his career.

