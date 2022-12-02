Ravens QB Lamar Jackson apologises for insulting critics in vulgar tweet following loss to Jaguars

<!–

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally addressed his vulgar tweet of the aftermath of Sunday’s loss, in which he told reporters on Friday that he was “bitter” about the loss and eventually apologized.

“I just reacted then,” Jackson said Friday. ‘I was angry.’

Jackson, who could become a free agent after the season, was hit with a critical tweet after Sunday’s 28-27 loss to Jacksonville. Kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to win it for Baltimore at the end of regulation, but his 67-yard field goal fell short, leading to online attacks on the Ravens’ offense.

Lamar Jackson threw for 254 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 89 yards on the ground

In a now-deleted tweet, the Ravens quarterback ripped a critic over an assessment of his play

“If someone asks for more than 250 million guaranteed, like @Lj_era8… games like this shouldn’t come to @jtuck9,” one user wrote, referring to Jackson’s reported contract demands.

“Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-assembled team.”

The former NFL MVP responded in a since-deleted tweet, “Boy STFU, y’all are too busy with this app.

Jackson has been unavailable since the situation since Sunday.

“I just reacted then. I was angry. I didn’t think about actions,’ he said. “It was like bitter. I was bitter. However, I think you should be bitter after a loss. No smile. Actually, the fans should be mad that we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried.

‘But it happened. I’m sorry if I hurt any feelings out there.

“I just broke my butt — my whole team did it, coaches did it — and that’s what I saw, and I just reacted to it,” he said. ‘My mistake.’

Jackson said his girlfriend advised him to delete the tweet.

Justin Tucker looked irritated after his missed 67 yard game winner on Sunday

When asked what he learned from this episode, Jackson said, “There are kids watching. The kids don’t have to say that. Just watch what you say. Try to stay off Twitter if something like this happens again. Hopefully we don’t lose anymore.’

Earlier this week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he tells players to avoid Twitter so soon after a game — especially a loss.

“We talk about football a lot, but we also talk about that sort of thing a little bit – what’s going on in terms of the media and stuff, and really, it’s just, beg guys not to get into the Twitter world right after the game. come. , especially after a loss,” said Harbaugh. It never turns positive. It’s not going to be a fun place, and I think that’s kind of reflected in Lamar’s reaction.

‘… He wants to win. I’m sure he’s frustrated just like all of us, and that’s just a place you just don’t want to live right after a game. I know he understands that.’