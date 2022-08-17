Raul Rosas Jr is on the verge of becoming UFC’s youngest fighter ever aged 17; here’s why it’s legal

<!–

American mixed martial artist Raul Rosas Junior is on the cusp of making history as the youngest fighter to earn a UFC contract at age 17.

Rosas, who has already had five professional fights despite his youth, recently signed to fight in UFC boss Dana White’s Contender Series against fellow bantamweight Mando Gutierrez.

Should Rosas impress White and earn a UFC contract, he will break the previous record for the league’s youngest fighter, featherweight Chase Hooper – who was 19 when he was also signed to the Contender Series.

The Nevada Athletic Commission — which oversees Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas — grants fighting licenses to participants under the age of 18, as long as special requirements are met.

Under state law, if the hunter has not reached the age of 18, the hunter must have his license application reviewed by the commission so that any concerns can be allayed.

Rosas is trained by his father, Raul Rosas Senior, and should have no trouble getting his special license to participate.

It is likely that his application will include signed parental consent from his father and endorsements from MMA figures.

UFC boss Dana White (pictured) hosts the Contender Series in which he searches for talent to make the leap into the world’s most famous mixed martial arts competition

The bantamweight turns 18 in October, so there’s a good chance Rosas will be an adult by the time he actually makes his UFC debut.

Despite his age, Rosas’ short career was very impressive. He has outplayed all his opponents, beating four in the first round.

However, all of Rosas’ battles have taken place in Mexico in the Ultimate Warrior Challenge, which is not subject to as many rules and regulations as the more famous tournaments.

American mixed martial artist Raul Rosas Jr. struggles for an entry in Mexico’s Ultimate Warrior Challenge. Rosas has a perfect record of five wins from five games – and has knocked out all his opponents

Rosas’ next opponent, Mando Gutierrez, is 25 years old and has more than twice as much experience as the youngster. He will also work hard to earn a contract in the biggest MMA promotion in the world by impressing Dana White.

Dana White’s Contender Series is a hotbed of talent for the UFC with many current stars who have earned their stripes in the competition – including Australian competitors Jimmy Crute, Shannon Ross and Jack Della Maddalena.

While Rosas could be the youngest UFC fighter of all time, fellow MMA promotion ONE has attracted many younger fighters to join — including Victoria “The Prodigy” Lee, who was just 16 years old and was attending high school when she made her professional debut.