Raul Rosas Jr could become the youngest ever fighter in the UFC at the age of 17

Teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest UFC fighter ever on Tuesday after being granted a special license to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series.

Still only 17, Rosas Jr. is looking to break the record set by Chase Hooper when he signed with the UFC as a 19-year-old in 2019. He has already won all five of his professional bouts inside the distance, and now has the opportunity to to earn a full UFC contract should he emerge victorious from the Contender Series.

Due to his age, Rosas Jr needed permission from his parents and sponsors to get a licence, but he has confirmed that he has now been given the go-ahead.

Raul Rosas Jr. has been granted a special license to compete in the UFC at the age of 17

He will make his Dana White’s Contender Series debut against Mando Gutierrez on Tuesday

“The commission has already approved it. I’ve already done all the paperwork,’ he shared MMA junkie.

“All I had to do was a notary. My friend signed. That’s all I had to do. Jason House did the rest. I think he sent film to the commission and said why I’m ready to compete at this level and the commission approved.’

His license is expected to be made official by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on Tuesday, and Rosas Jr has already put emphasis on his fight with Mando Gutierrez (7-1).

Nicknamed ‘El Nino Problema’ (The Problem Child), Rosas Jr. is used to fighting men twice his age and has spoken of how he has consistently been underestimated in the early stages of his career. However, he insists he is ‘different’ to the other prospects making their way in the sport.

If Rosas Jr wins the Contender Series, he will earn himself a full UFC contract from White (R)

‘They just see a 17-year-old. They’re like, “Oh, a 17-year-old.” They think I’m a normal 17-year-old kid. I’m a different kind of 17-year-old,’ he explained.

‘When they were at parties, when they were on summer holidays, I was in the gym and worked a bit. Since I was little, I knew what I wanted. I know what I want and I’m going to get out there and get it.

“To all the haters, I don’t care. They can say what they want.”

Rosas Jr. is on the verge of history, but he is not willing to rest on his laurels and has already set his sights on becoming the youngest UFC champion ever. That record is currently held by Jon Jones, who became light-heavyweight champion aged just 23 in 2011.

He continued: ‘The goal is that UFC title and to become the youngest UFC champion. I just want that contract to be able to get one step closer to my dream.’