Raul Jimenez to miss the start of the season after sustaining medial ligament damage

Raul Jimenez will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury that will leave Wolves out of a senior centre-forward for their first Premier League game in Leeds next Saturday.

The Mexican damaged medial ties during Wolves’ recent friendly against Besiktas and will be absent for ‘several weeks’. Earlier this month, Wolves allowed reserve striker Fabio Silva to go to Anderlecht for the season.

Wolves have only made one senior signing this summer – Burnley defender Nathan Collins – and Jimenez’s injury is putting pressure on the club’s recruiting team to bring in a new striker in this transfer window.

Wolves medical chief Rob Chakraverty said: “Raul came out in the game against Besiktas after stretching for the ball and feeling something in his knee and groin.

Scans show he sustained a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee and a minor adductor strain. Neither injury is very serious, but he is expected to be out for several weeks.”

Jimenez was one of the Premier League’s most effective strikers before suffering a skull fracture during a game against Arsenal in November 2020, putting his life in brief danger.

The 31-year-old made a remarkable recovery to return to top-flight action, scoring six times in 36 appearances for Wolves last season.