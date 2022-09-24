Rate rises threaten to reverse America’s post-Covid equality gains

When US Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell announced another major rate hike on Wednesday, he grimly admitted the obvious: condition.

The Federal Open Market Committee now predicts that the overall unemployment rate will reach 4.4 percent next year, compared with previous forecasts of 3.9 percent, and the current level of 3.7 percent.

That’s bad news for a White House that faces tough midterm elections as voters are outraged at the rise in the cost of living. But the issue that may be even more pressing for politicians and for Fed economists is how exactly to distribute this pain across income groups.

In recent years, Powell has often defended the Fed’s loose policies, arguing that by providing a red-hot economy, the Fed also created jobs that lifted people out of poverty. Will these dynamics now be reversed as rates rise? In other words, could the Fed’s decision be regressive?

Judging by some notable new research released this week, just before the Fed move, the unwelcome answer is, “probably yes.”

This analysis comes from economists Emmanuel Saez, Thomas Blanchet and Gabriel Zucman. Their starting point is the observation that until now it has been very difficult to estimate in a timely manner how inequality trends shape economic growth.

The US government releases aggregated statistics on revenue, expenditure and growth with a delay of just a few weeks. But detailed information about trends in different socioeconomic groups is only emerging after a long delay – and from different sources. Back in the day, when economists like Thomas Piketty (or Saez himself) have warned of rising inequality in America, they have done so by constructing historical data sets rather than examining current trends.

This time, however, Saez’s group has attempted to close that information gap by creating so-called high-frequency inequality data. This means merging a wide variety of public and private sources of information, including non-traditional ones, to make monthly calculations of how income and wealth patterns are evolving, in near real-time.

This ambitious venture is still a work in progress and the methodology has been made open source to enable widespread testing. But the first set of data, dating back to 1976, contains two very thought-provoking messages for America’s current political economy.

The first is that the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic had a different impact on US households than that of the global financial crisis. The post-crisis recession led to a decline in American incomes, and it took four long years for economic activity, measured by average gross domestic product per capita, to recover to pre-crisis levels. .

The post-crisis period was even worse for the poor. According to Saez, Blanchet and Zucman, it took “almost 10 years for the bottom 50 percent”. [of workers] to recover [their] income level before the crisis”. This is almost certainly one of the factors fueling emerging populism in recent years.

However, when the Covid recession hit in the spring of 2020 and initially caused another sharp drop in incomes, there was a rapid recovery. “All income groups have regained their pre-crisis factor income within 20 months,” they note. In 2021, the average real disposable income was even as much as 10 percent above the level of 2019.

And what’s even more striking is that on this occasion, the poorest cohorts were not excluded from the gains. On the contrary, the average disposable income for the bottom 50 percent was even 20 percent higher in 2021 than in 2019.

This leads to a second important point: while the Covid recovery did reduce income inequality somewhat, it was not universal. Racial inequalities remained wide, and wealth inequalities, as opposed to income, widened as the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy pushed up the price of assets of the rich.

But if you only consider real household income—perhaps the measure most voters are aware of on a daily basis—the pattern yielded relative gains for the poor. And that was a “break with the trend” [of rising inequality] which has been common since the early 1980s”.

Why? Initially, the recovery was driven by one-off Covid payments. The bigger and more sustainable factor, however, has been strong job and wage growth among low-paid workers. And in 2022, this tight labor market continued to benefit the poor — even as benefits have ended — with their incomes 10 per cent higher than before the pandemic.

Will this trend now reverse? It hasn’t happened yet. But some progressive politicians, such as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, are clearly concerned as interest rates continue to rise, especially given that high inflation is hitting the poor relatively harder. “What [Powell] ‘what pain’ means: putting people out of work, closing small businesses,” she noted last month, angry with the Fed.

And as midterm exams loom, such attacks could proliferate. All eyes are then on Powell’s next move, and how this impending “pain” is affecting voter sentiment.

