'Rasta for Rent': The dark side of Jamaican paradise Montego Bay

Every year, thousands of British tourists flock to the Caribbean, lured in by white sands, clear seas and all-inclusive deals at luxurious five-star resorts.

And Jamaica’s Montego Bay seems to have it all, from the liveliest nightlife on the island to historic properties that offer guided tours about slavery.

But men living in the tourist capital have now uncovered an open secret in their community – a lucrative male prostitution industry that sees locals cashing in on a ‘white fantasy’.

Speaking to FEMAIL, a number of locals explained how they would earn less than $500 a month working as waiters – leaving them desperate to make money in other ways.

And many said they feel British and American tourists are seeking a ‘fantasy’ of sleeping with a ‘Rastaman like Bob Marley’.

Jason, 31, who now works as a taxi driver, previously worked in tourism for eight years. He said: ‘The most I’ve been offered in an hour is $800 from a white man who wanted me to sleep with his wife in front of him.’

While many of the workers claim they have to “rely on tips” if they are to have any disposable income, some choose more nefarious ways to make money, including sex work.

Male prostitution, which sees large sums of money change hands for services rendered, offers some the financial compensation they seek.

Jason explained how he was propositioned by a tourist’s husband, saying: ‘I turned the offer down but I know loads of people who have.

‘They can make more money than women can.’

“Personally, I don’t want to do it because I can catch feelings, even if something is meant to be for one night, you can still form a connection, you know?”

Jason revealed that he was regularly approached by female tourists, some twice his age, who offered money if he shared their bed for a week, or in some cases just the night.

He said: ‘The oldest woman who approached me said she was 60, she offered me cash.’

Meanwhile, he spoke about the motivation behind the sex work, adding: ‘A lot of female tourists have a fantasy of renting a black man for a week.

‘Some men who can no longer have sex want to see their wives sleep with a black man who is younger than them.’

A local known as Short Boss, who sells marijuana on the beach, said tourists have a special fantasy about men whose hair is styled into locks and who are known as ‘Rastamen’.

He noted that tourists are willing to pay more for a more ‘authentic’ experience.

Short Boss spends his time weaving in and out of the populated resort beaches owned by private hotels.

While entry is only allowed to those wearing a hotel wristband, many vendors swim under the barriers to hustle the hordes of punters slowly getting tipsy in the scorching sun.

He explained how rich white men and women scour the terrain for men who look like ‘Bob Marley’ in a fetishized search for a local man who matches their preconceived notions of the Jamaican racial stereotype.

He said: ‘Women have an authentic fantasy of a Rastaman, with locals, for rent for a week, just for sex. Like Bob Marley or something. They will pay more.

‘Men want to see their woman having sex with a younger, more potent man – it turns them on, I don’t know why.

‘I know a lot of people who do it and they make good money. The cost of living here is high, and when things go up in America, they go up here. So people do what they have to do’.

Meanwhile, another man, known as Rad, said men who offer themselves for sex can live in the lap of luxury.

The 21-year-old said: ‘These men make a lot of money. You can see them with nice cars, designer clothes, all the things that mean status.

‘I don’t have a car myself, and we rarely see a BMW around that is driven by a local.’

Another man, Frankay, who sells his homemade anklets on the beach for US$15 each, said he would one day like to “go to England and watch Manchester United play”.

It is an ambition he says he shares with many Jamaicans who must be invited to the UK by a resident to secure a visa.

He explained: ‘A lot of people here don’t have money and it’s a dream for so many of us to travel, especially to the UK.

– I would like to go to England and see Manchester United play one day, but the price of the ticket would be expensive and I would need an invitation.

‘It is not easy for us Jamaicans to leave the island and people struggle to make money, especially outside the tourist seasons.

‘I can see why many men sell themselves and they have a nice, comfortable life.

‘It’s dangerous here, there are a lot of scammers willing to make money off tourists by pretending to be in love, so at least… it’s kind of honest work.’

When asked further about romance scams, Frankay admitted they are common among hotel staff who chat with tourists by the pool and strike up a relationship.

He said: ‘It happens in many countries and here is no exception.

‘You see this sort of thing in hotels, the staff will talk to visitors and create a relationship and when the tourist comes home they will beg for help, say their car is stolen and stuff like that.

‘Men sleeping with older women for sex is usually prearranged and the tourist will look for it. She wants the certain look of my friend here.’