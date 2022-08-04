Rashays restaurant owner Rami Ykmour fumes over beef, lettuce prices, says labour shortages to blame

A ‘disgusting’ Australian restaurant owner has gone ballistic over the cost of meat and vegetables, fuming that claims of flooding still causing price hikes are ‘BS’.

In a passionate video, Rashays founder Rami Ykour argued that persistent labor shortages are “the real reason” for price increases.

‘I’m going to rant a little here. I’m disgusted. I’m really disappointed with what’s happening there,” he said.

Mr Ykmour angrily claimed he would lose customers if he passed on the high cost of lettuce and beef to customers in his 34 stores.

‘Just to get the lettuce to our restaurant costs so much money, and if we pass on those costs, customers won’t come back.

He told Daily Mail Australia that passing on the higher costs could add up to a third of the cost of meals. “That’s not how we follow the giants here,” he said.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), vegetables, fruits, breakfast cereals, bread, eggs, oils, butter and margarine have risen sharply in price over the past year.

The ABS released its quarterly figures of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the main measure of inflation – on Wednesday morning, showing a jump of 6.1 percent over the past year.

The biggest jump in an everyday grocer’s item was the cost of vegetables, up 7.3 percent over the past year, many blamed on ongoing flooding in southeastern Queensland and New South Wales.

In July, Mr. Ykmour paid $144 for a box of 18 iceberg lettuces, at $8 each.

‘Beef prices have also gone through the roof.

“You know what they tell us, ‘let’s blame the floods’. You know what, I call that? BS!’

Consumers have been hit hard by rising prices and one restaurant owner says he will lose too many customers if he passes on the higher prices

“The real problem is we’re short on cash… there’s no one to pick lettuce. There is no one to pick iceberg.

“There is no one to work on our farms. There is no one to work in our country’s slaughterhouses, which is why prices have risen.’

Mr Ykmour argued that governments should do more to attract more workers to ‘help small businesses’.

“It’s time for the government to step in and say, ‘We’re going to open the gates, we’re going to let people work here, and we’re going to make it easy for small businesses,’ guys, this is getting ridiculous.

“Now I’m asking you to do something.”

National Farmer’s Federation president Fiona Simson said farmers are “clamoring for workers,” driven in part by a lack of backpackers.

“Even now that borders are open, there are only about 40,000 working holidaymakers in Australia, compared to 141,142 in December 2019,” said Ms Simson.

She said the labor issue was just one of many affecting prices, but the federal government can do something about it to attract more foreign workers.

“The workforce crisis is hampering farmers’ ability to plant and harvest produce, so fruit and vegetables are not planted and picked when needed, exacerbated by freight and logistics being more expensive and unreliable – again due to staff shortages and such as increases in fuel costs.” .’

Guy Gaeta, of the NSW Farmers Association, told Daily Mail Australia that labor shortages are a factor, but not the main factor influencing prices.

“Do you think they’ll leave it in the ground with lettuce at $5 a head? At those prices they’ll find someone to pick them.’

He said labor shortages typically hit agriculture between November and April, when more crops need to be harvested, but right now with less food to pick, farmers can spread the available workforce.

According to the NSW Farmers Association, the floods in south east Queensland did have a major impact on fruit and vegetable prices as so many crops were destroyed.

According to the Home Office, more than 23,000 Pacific and Timorese workers are in Australia as of April to work in primary industries, including farms, according to existing programs.

By October, another 9,000 were expected to arrive and another 52,000 workers were awaiting placement.

In April, the federal government introduced a new Australian agricultural visa program to address agricultural labor shortages by allowing employers to sponsor workers from Vietnam and other neighboring Pacific countries.

The new Labor government is expected to address all staff shortages as part of a comprehensive Pacific Australia Labor Mobility (PALM) programme.

Under the PALM program, farmers can recruit workers for up to 4 years for seasonal jobs in unskilled, low-skilled or skilled jobs.

The PALM scheme is currently open to residents of 10 Pacific island states.