Rashays restaurant founder Rami Ykmour raises prices of popular chain amid cost of living pressure

Rashays founder Rami Ykmour said he has no choice but to raise the prices of his popular restaurant chain as the cost of living crisis wreaks havoc.

In a video on TikTok, Mr Ykmour said he had been forced to increase the cost of meals at Rashays, claiming he’d kept it up as long as possible, but admitted he should have raised the prices “weeks ago.”

In August, he took a defiant stance against raising prices, telling Daily Mail Australia that passing on the higher costs could add up to a third of the cost of meals.

“That’s not how we follow the giants here,” he said.

‘I had to do it’: Rashays founder says he had to raise prices to protect the company’s longevity

‘I had to do it. I am sorry to have raised the prices, but unless we are going to do business for the long term, you have to react to the market,” said Mr Ykmour.

“We’ve been trying to keep it up for the past three to four months, but now things have caught up a lot for the company.”

The founder of the popular restaurant chain said he didn’t think prices would ever fall.

“I probably should have done this six weeks ago,” Mr Ykmour said.

“I kept waiting for the prices to come back and it just never happened and I don’t know if it’s going to happen.

“I think we will only see inflation continue to rise and food prices will continue to rise.”

Rashays founder Rami Ykmour (pictured) said he had no choice but to raise the prices of his popular restaurant chain as the cost of living crisis wreaks havoc.

In the video, titled ‘Inflation is the enemy’, Mr Ykmour said he had made the difficult decision to raise prices to ensure staff were taken care of and the restaurant remained operational.

Many users on TikTok reacted angrily to the price hike, saying the restaurant was already too expensive.

“Your prices were always high,” noted one user.

“The prices were already too expensive,” wrote another.

“I’m not going to Rashays anymore because of the price increase,” said a third person.

Earlier this month, Mr Ykmour angrily claimed he would lose customers if he passed on the high cost of lettuce and beef to customers in his 34 stores.

Earlier this month, Mr Ykmour angrily claimed he would lose customers if he passed on the high cost of lettuce and beef to customers in his 34 stores.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), vegetables, fruits, breakfast cereals, bread, eggs, oils, butter and margarine have risen sharply in price over the past year.

At the beginning of August, the ABS released its quarterly figures for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the main measure of inflation – up 6.1 percent from last year.

The biggest jump in an everyday grocery item was the cost of vegetables, up 7.3 per cent over the past year, many believe as a result of ongoing flooding in southeastern Queensland and New South Wales.

In July, Mr. Ykmour paid $144 for a box of 18 iceberg lettuces, at $8 each.

“Beef prices have also gone through the roof,” he said.

“You know what they tell us, ‘Let’s blame the floods’. Do you know what I call that? BS!

“The real problem is we’re short on cash… there’s no one to pick lettuce. There is no one to pick iceberg.

“There is no one to work on our farms. There is no one to work in our country’s slaughterhouses, which is why prices have gone up.’

Vegetables, fruits, cereals, bread, eggs, oils, butter and margarine have all risen sharply in price over the past year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)

Mr Ykmour argued that governments should do more to attract more workers to ‘help small businesses’.

“It’s time for the government to step in and say, ‘We’re going to open the gates, we’re going to let people work here, and we’re going to make it easy for small businesses.’ Guys, this is getting ridiculous.’