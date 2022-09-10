Rarely seen images of Queen Elizabeth show moments from an extraordinary life

<!–

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, National Geographic released a stunning collection of rarely seen photos from her archives, depicting her living an extraordinary life.

The photos capture poignant occasions from the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, showing a series of everyday moments, royal ceremonies and state visits.

As the UK enters a period of mourning and the world looks back on the Queen’s legacy, these images capture what King Charles III described as a ‘life of servitude’.

In his maiden speech as king on Friday, Charles said, “Her devotion and devotion as Sovereign has never wavered, in times of change and progress, in times of joy and celebration, and in times of sorrow and loss.”

Queen Elizabeth drives to a Sunday church service at her beloved Windsor Castle in 1979, though she never had a driver’s license. As a sovereign, Elizabeth was the only person in Britain who could legally drive without a license or number plates. But she was well trained as a driver and mechanic with the Royal Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II, driving ambulances, trucks and other large vehicles.

Queen Elizabeth II stands on the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral as former Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s casket leaves at his funeral in 1965. Churchill was the incumbent Prime Minister when Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, and she had a total of 15 hours, including Liz Truss whom she appointed on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth II looks at her eldest son Charles at his investiture ceremony as the Prince of Wales in Gwynedd, Wales on July 1, 1969. While reading the letters patent in Welsh, the Queen invested Charles with the ceremonial belt, sword, crown, ring, rod and royal mantle. Prince Charles then declared: ‘I, Charles, Prince of Wales, become your vassal of life and limb and of earthly worship, and faith and truth which I will bear you, to live and die against all manner of men’

Queen Elizabeth II appears with US President Gerald Ford at the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 1976. The Queen’s visit was part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the American Revolution, and also included stops in Philadelphia , Boston and New York , important sites of revolutionary history. In Philadelphia, the Queen expressed her gratitude to America’s founders for teaching the British to “respect the right of others to rule themselves in their own way”

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, disembarked from a wooden yacht in Suva, Fiji, in December 1953, shortly after she became queen. They spent three days in Fiji, then a British colony, as part of a six-month tour of the Commonwealth, the longest royal tour of her seven-decade reign. Fijian leaders greeted the queen with silence, a sign of great respect there

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles wave to the crowd from a balcony during his 1969 investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle. For centuries the title has been held by the heir to the British throne, and after the death of the Queen, King Charles III named Prince William the new Prince of Wales

For more photos from the archives and more about this story, visit National Geographic.