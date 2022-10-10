Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up

via Wikimedia Commons” width=”800″ height=”530″/> Credit: Matthew Zalewski, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons



By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina wildlife sanctuary can catch a glimpse of one of the world’s rarest animals.

Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from an Ohio zoo to the Georgetown County Nature Center as part of an effort to revive the critically endangered species in South Carolina and other states.

The plan is to breed red wolves in captivity at Brookgreen for zoo display or release in eastern North Carolina and, possibly, the lowlands of South Carolina.

Fewer than 300 red wolves survive in the world today, mostly in captivity. The ruddy-colored animals, which are smaller than western gray wolves, once roamed the southern and eastern United States from Texas to New England. But by the early 1900s, red wolves had been virtually wiped out by hunters and farmers who saw them as a threat and because the animals’ habitat was shrinking. Today they are a federally protected endangered species.

“These animals are disappearing, and if we don’t do anything to help them, you’re just going to look at pictures or cadavers in a museum,” said Andrea DeMuth, an animal curator at Brookgreen Gardens. “You didn’t go to see the real thing.”

Brookgreen’s red wolves would be kept in two gated enclosures over an acre each. Established in 1931, the reserve is widely known for its gardens, massive live oak trees, and sculptures. There are also animals to see, with red wolves becoming the latest attraction.

The Brookgreen effort is underway as the federal government revives a plan, discussed at a virtual public meeting Wednesday night, to rebuild the species and release more red wolves into the wild. The federal program had made steady progress for years in establishing a wild population in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in the North Carolina coast.

But about 7 years ago, the program started to suffer as conflicts with humans surfaced. Some of the red wolves that strayed from the refuge were shot by fearful landowners. Other wolves were hit by cars. The wolves were also believed to breed with coyotes. In 2015, the federal government stopped evicting wolves from Alligator River, a move curtailing the wolf recovery program.

Today, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, only about 21 red wolves live in the wild near Alligator River, up from 120 in 2012.

Following recent court rulings and a federal government reassessment, the agency is now once again bringing captive-bred red wolves to Alligator River.

Breeding wolf pairs at Brookgreen is planned to complement efforts to restore the population.

The Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the red wolf recovery program, has already pledged about $126,000 in grants to Brookgreen, which has raised other funds for the enclosures. The wolf enclosures are expected to cost about $500,000.

DeMuth said Brookgreen expects red wolves from the Akron Zoo in March, pending completion of the pens. The Ohio Zoo is renovating the area where red wolves are kept and needs a place to send the animals, said Eric Albers, curator of animal operations at Akron.

The first wolves to head to Brookgreen will be three young males that sanctuary staff will work with to get used to handling the animals, officials say. Later, according to plans, two breeding pairs of red wolves would be sent to Brookgreen.

“We started the same way,” Albers said. “We had a pair (females) to get us used to working with and handling red wolves before we got a breeding pair. With a new facility, that makes a lot of sense.”

In South Carolina, red wolves can already be seen in at least two locations, including the Sewee Center in northern Charleston County. The wolves in Sewee are not breeding pairs, but the center has had them in the past.

Nationally, the Fish and Wildlife Service says there are 243 red wolves in captivity at 49 locations.

The recovery plan aims to expand the captive population to 330 red wolves, but the agency needs more places like Brookgreen for them to breed, officials say. The service gives money to increase the places for captive red wolves.

“We are working to expand the space capacity of the captive population so that we have a more robust population,” said Emily Weller, coordinator of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s red wolf recovery program.

The effort will “increase long-term genetic diversity and support recovery through reintroductions,” she said.

Federal officials say that if their efforts are successful, red wolves could be removed from the endangered species list by 2072. It could cost as much as $256 million to help restore the red wolf population.

Wild release

While Brookgreen is expected to receive red wolves for breeding, one issue to be resolved is whether additional locations can be secured for the release of wolves into the wild — and where those places would be.

The Alligator River site is the only one that operates nationally. One in the Smoky Mountains closed years ago.

South Carolina’s 259,000-acre Francis Marion National Forest has been discussed in the past as a possible wolf release site, although the current wolf recovery plan does not list specific areas.

Not everyone likes the idea of ​​releasing red wolves into the Francis Marion. Critics say the wolves can upset the balance in nature and breed with coyotes that many people consider a nuisance. That could harm existing wildlife and even threaten humans, said David Strickland, a Lowcountry hunter who tracks the red wolf problem.

“We’re going to make our coyotes about 25 pounds bigger. Your turkey population will be decimated, your white-tailed deer population will be decimated,” Strickland said. “Your bobcats will lose all their prey species. They will become a target.”

Strickland, citing a 2016 UCLA study, said animals touted as red wolves are not genetically pure because they have mixed with coyotes and other wolf species.

Others dispute the UCLA study. A 2019 National Academy of Sciences report found that red wolves are a distinct species. Albers said the zoo animals in Ohio are genetically wolves.

Red wolves reintroduced to an area can repel the smaller coyotes, said Weller of the Fish and Wildlife Service. She emphasized that the service did not pick the Francis Marion and said she spoke in general.

During Wednesday night’s hearing on the latest red wolf recovery plan, another Fish and Wildlife Service official said the agency has launched programs to sterilize coyotes.

Despite wolves’ menacing reputation, southeastern wolves are actually shy animals that pose little threat to humans, biologists say.

Red wolves stand about 26 inches at the shoulder and weigh 45 to 80 pounds. They are smaller than gray wolves, which can reach 120 pounds, but larger than coyotes, which are about 23 inches and weigh 17 to 35 pounds.

Red wolves could even help the ecosystem, as they will return as apex predators in the wild, supporters of the program say. The Francis Marion National Forest has plenty of prey that is believed to be suitable for red wolves and plenty of room for the animals to roam.

“Without that apex predator, ecosystems become unbalanced — which is why coyotes are now in the Southeast,” Weller said. “Coyotes are not native to this part of the country. But when the red wolf was hunted and the populations were decimated, they were able to move into the area. And that has had a cascading effect on other (animal) populations.”

The Francis Marion National Forest, which is near the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge in northern Charleston County, would be a good place to replenish the Alligator River refuge, said Ron Sutherland, the chief scientist at the wildlife conservation organization Wildlands Network. .

“The recovery plan requires a total of three (separate) populations, so that could definitely bring South Carolina back into play,” Sutherland said. “Francis Marion-Cape Romain still seems like a pretty good place to think about red wolf recovery.”

Island wolves

Brookgreen’s participation in red wolf recovery would not be a first in South Carolina.

For nearly two decades, beginning in 1987, red wolf pups from a Cape Romain wild breeding program were moved to the Alligator River refuge in North Carolina.

A pair of adult red wolves roamed Bulls Island, the widely known barrier island and center of the Cape Romain refuge. But Cape Romain’s breeding program ended in 2004, in part because conservationists said the wolf population was beginning to take off at Alligator River and the South Carolina program was unnecessary.

There were more than two dozen wolf pups born on the island during the time it was active.

Wolves also successfully mated in captivity at the Sewee Center about eight years ago, the first time puppies were born there. Sewee is a visitor center for the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge and the Francis Marion National Forest.

Regardless of whether the Francis Marion or Cape Romain preserves become part of the red wolf program in the future, DeMuth said establishing breeding pairs in Brookgreen is a good thing.

Animals would be available to zoos or released into the wild in other places. And having a display at Brookgreen will help educate the public about red wolves, she said.

“They’re very pretty,” DeMuth said. “This is a conservation goal that we want to be involved in because this is an animal that was native to this area.”

