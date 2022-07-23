Rare sighting of orcas playing off the coast of one of Australia’s most popular tourist spots

Heartwarming images have surfaced of a group of orcas playing off the coast of Queensland.

Orca sightings off the east coast of Australia are rare, but can occur between June and April.

Local fisherman Billy Bain was able to get close to the predator species off the popular tourist destination of the Gold Coast when he tried to hand-feed the mighty marine mammals.

Finally, he drops a fish on the animal’s head.

Bain said he held the images for a week to ensure the capsule could remain relatively uninterrupted along the Gold Coast.

He was doing a routine boat trip from shore when he found the orcas.

“I was just on my way to the fishing grounds and came across them after they killed a humpback whale the night before and were still working on the remains.”

“I watched them from a distance for an hour or so until they came to me. After a while they introduced their baby to me and started showing off their catch.

“Then they would sit under the boat and pet them,” Mr. Bain said.

The video shows a man trying to feed the huge marine mammal a fish from his hand (pictured)

The group of orcas was sighted off the Gold Coast, where they are known to travel during the winter months

Mr. Bain pulled a piece of humpback whale that the orcas fed on from the ocean (pictured)

The killer whale recoiled and set back its huge teeth that had been ready to attack.

Underwater images show the beautiful black and white creatures swimming around in the deep blue.

Orcas are not considered a threat to humans, as we are not part of their natural diet, and there have been no verified attacks by orcas on humans.

Of course, killer whales prey on humpback whales that migrate from Antarctica to the warmer waters of Queensland to give birth during the colder months.

Orcas can weigh up to six tons and are the largest dolphin species. They are also considered to be highly intelligent and social animals.