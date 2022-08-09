Rare sale cuts $150 off the insanely fast Mac Studio

If you’re looking for a flexible Mac desktop, the best option right now is Apple’s latest Mac, the Mac Studio. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Costco is selling the Mac Studio with an M1 max processor and 512GB of storage for $1,850, a $149 savings and the best price we’ve ever seen. You don’t need to be a member to get this sale price.

The Mac Studio has been hard to find since its March launch, but Costco has them on sale and in stock. This configuration has a 10-core CPU/24-core GPU with 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-Z ports, HDMI and Ethernet on the back, and two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front. Please note that no keyboard, mouse or monitor is included.

In our 4.5 star review, we called the Mac Studio “worth the investment on all levels”. And that is doubly true with this discount. So grab one before the price goes up again on Saturday.